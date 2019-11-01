SCITUATE – The long trip to Ponaganset High School was worth it for the Chariho cross country teams last weekend. Competing in Class B, the Chargers took third in the boys varsity race and fourth in the girls.
The boys had only one top 10 finisher – Simon Manlove, crossing the finish line in 17:06 to take tenth place. Right behind Manlove was Joe Golas, C.J Elwell and Sam Steere.
Rounding out the successful day for the boys was Dan Nimiroski, Finn Weeden, and Joshua Smithey. The Chargers were only beaten on the boys side by Classical and Westerly.
The girls finished one place lower overall, but had three top-10 finishes on an individual basis. Abigail Cole took home fourth, Anna Lacroix sixth, and Julia Fortune 10th.
The second wave of Charger runners featured Catherine Allenson and Emily Steven.
The Chariho boys also competed in the JV races. They finished fifth as a team, with strong results posted by Connor Montague, Matt Nicolella, Kyle Ackroyd, Luke Gillett, Logan McCue, Matthew Power, Miller Marcille, Cole Rinne, and Joe Demartino.
