WOOD RIVER JUNCTION – The Charger boys soccer team is scuffling at the moment, but there’s just enough time for them to correct their path and solidify their playoff standing.
The 5-7-2 Chargers haven’t won since October 8 when they beat Burrillville 2-1. Since then, they have tied once and lost three contests.
The draw was the team’s most recent result, a 2-2 deadlock against Narragansett on Monday. Seth Dube scored both of the goals for the visiting Chargers, while Matt Rocchio and Nathan Ward both found the back of the net for the Mariners.
Alex Yaccord made seven saves in the tie. He has 23 saves on the season while Jacob Linacre has 98.
The team’s offense has been led by Dylan Jessop (seven goals), Jason Nilsson (six goals) and Dube (four goals and two assists).
Now bunched up in the middle of the standings, the Chargers will look to gain some much-needed points in their final two regular season contests. On Wednesday, they squared off against 10-3-1 Hope (results unavailable at press time). They close out the regular season on Friday versus 11-1-2 Cranston East.
