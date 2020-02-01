The Westerly Sun
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Chariho High had five champions and won the Mountie Invite wrestling tournament for the third straight year Saturday at Mount Greylock Regional School.
Kyle Merritt, at 145 pounds, and Dominic Bonanno (152) each went 4-0, and Wade Husing (113), James Dougherty (170) and Nate Marchione were 3-0 to lift the Chargers to the team title with 201.5 points.
Minnechaug (Mass.) was second with 190, and Taconic (Mass.) was third with 161.
Merritt had four pins and won the award for most pins in the quickest time for the fourth straight year. His pins came in :15, :15, :44 and 2:31, respectively.
Coach Scott Merritt said his team was trailing by 8.5 points heading into the finals, with Minnechaug having seven finalists and Chariho six. The Chargers captured the title by going 5-1 in championship bouts.
“It was a great team effort to come from behind and win the tournament,” Merritt said.
Freshman Corbin Maraia (3-1, 182) finished in second place to give the Chargers “huge” points, Merritt added.
And Allie Nelson (138, 4-1) became the first female Chariho wrestler to place in the top three in a varsity tournament, Merritt said. She was 4-1 at 138 with four pins.
Justin Giles (3-1, 285) also finished third for the Chargers.
Bonanno, Dougherty and Giles each had three pins.
Chariho next hosts LaSalle on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
