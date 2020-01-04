Westerly Sun
WESTERLY — After getting blown out by more than 40 points Thursday, Westerly High took a major step forward Saturday in the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament consolation game.
Still, the Bulldogs’ spirits were lower on Saturday than they were after Meg Beal’s 35-foot buzzer-beater Thursday added a positive ending to a one-sided loss against eventual (four-peat) tourney champ South Kingstown. Despite the 180-degree turnaround in competitiveness, the Bulldogs were shaking their heads after letting one slip away against Chariho.
The Chargers, trailing for most of the game, scored the final eight points to snatch a 55-53 victory away from Westerly at Federico Gym.
In a physical game in which contact was allowed despite both teams being in the bonus in both halves, a backcourt foul 70 feet from the basket put Chariho’s Spencer Shiels at the line with 4.3 seconds left and the game tied. The junior guard hit one of two free throws to break a 53-53 tie. Chariho’s Kate Powers, aptly named for her play in the post, made one free throw with 0.3 seconds left.
The 5-10 Powers led Chariho (1-2) with 21 points, including 9-of-16 shooting from the free-throw line. The Chargers finished 17 of 26 on free throws, while Westerly (0-3) was 14 of 28.
“Both teams played aggressive defense and attacked the hoop a lot,” Westerly coach Sue Haik said. “We always have a good rivalry with Chariho. As far as the late foul, we only concern ourselves with what we can control.”
Westerly jumped to a 13-3 lead and held a 28-23 halftime edge thanks to Mackenzie Fusaro’s three 3-pointers. Chariho surged ahead 36-33 early in the second half behind Powers, but the Bulldogs battled back behind Alexa Beal and Jackie Fusaro to take a 53-47 lead on a free throw by Jackie Fusaro (team-high 16 points) with 2:44 to play.
“Then we went on a run where we missed six little leaners, which we usually hit,” Haik said.
Powers, who had 15 rebounds, scored on a putback to make it 53-49 with 1:48 left. Shelby Roode scored off a Shiels’ feed to cut the lead to two with 55 seconds to go. Westerly then was too aggressive with Powers at midcourt, sending the senior to the line where her two free throws tied it a 53 with 27 seconds left.
“Kate’s game is all power,” Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said. “She’s very strong and is usually more athletic than big girls defending her. Westerly did a good job taking Spencer out of our offense early, so we leaned on Kate to keep us within striking distance.”
Westerly missed a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left. The Bulldogs got the ball back but couldn’t put up a quality shot. On a loose-ball scramble, a foul was called 70 feet from the basket with 4.3 seconds remaining and the score tied at 53. Shiels’ free throw put the Chargers ahead to stay.
Shiels finished with 12 points, and Roode had 10 for Chariho. Alexa Beal had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Westerly. Jackie Fusaro led Westerly with four assists.
