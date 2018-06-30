PROVIDENCE – The steps to the Statehouse were strewn Wednesday afternoon with all sorts of children’s toys. A plastic dump truck; stuffed dogs and teddy bears and pink penguins; various board games; a globe.
The toys were brought as a symbolic gesture. Organized by March for Racial Justice RI and the RI Womxn’s Action Initiative, the “Flood the Statehouse, #EndFamilySeparation” event called for toys to be dropped on the steps of the Statehouse to represent the more than 2,300 children who since May have been separated from their parents after crossing the Southern U.S. border.
“I really have been so upset about this,” Narragansett resident Deb Kopech, a founding member of RI Womxn’s Action Initiative, said Wednesday, surrounded by a few hundred of her fellow Rhode Islanders.
“Most of us [members of the RI Womxn’s Action Initiative] are moms,” Kopech continued. “And the concept of tearing children away from anybody—it just requires people to come out and do something.”
The Trump Administration has been chided by U.S. citizens across the political spectrum since enacting its “zero tolerance” policy, which has included separating children from parents charged with illegally crossing the southern border.
As Rhode Islanders rallied Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order to end family separation at the border, replacing it with a policy of detaining entire families—including children—together. The order also seeks to tweak legal time limits on the detention of minors.
But while the order effectively discontinues the separation of children from their families, many have said it doesn’t do enough.
“The children who have been shipped off to far away states, thousands of miles from their parents, need to be returned to their parents,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said Wednesday in a statement.
Bridget Valverde, Senate candidate for the District 35 seat representing portions of East Greenwich, North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett, echoed that. She added the executive order is “not a solution” and that there needs to be a plan put in place to reunite families.
“The president continues to criminalize people seeking asylum,” added Valverde, a resident of North Kingstown. “And now entire families will be held, indefinitely, in cages and detention camps. As as a parent and as an American, I am horrified by what is being done in our name, and I will do all I can to protect families from this administration’s cruelty.”
Valverde attended Wednesday’s event with her two sons, her niece and her mother. She said they chose to make the trip to the Statehouse after her 5-year-old son Oscar heard on the radio that the president had been taking kids from their parents.
“I asked him if he wanted to go to the rally today to tell Trump that that isn’t right and he said yes,” Valverde said. “Thankfully, it’s all very abstract for him, but it’s certainly not for the thousands of young kids just like him who are, right this minute, separated from their parents.”
“These innocent children are being put in facilities with inadequate protections and oversight and for an indefinite amount of time,” she continued. “Some appear to have been sent hundreds of miles away from their parents, and there doesn’t appear to be any way of tracking them or reuniting them with their parents.”
Valverde called the situation a “heartbreaking human rights crisis” created deliberately. She added that the public outcry and opposition by as many as possible will be the only thing to affect change.
As fed-up Rhode Islanders took turns Wednesday addressing the crowd gathered on the lawn, children took their seats on the steps of the Statehouse among hundreds of toys. A banner behind them read “51 kids a day.”
Amid chants of “no human is illegal,” South Kingstown resident Brooke Conley, a co-owner of The Collective in Peace Dale, explained her reason for participating in the rally.
“I’m standing with other Rhode Islanders to protest the inhumane treatment of these kids,” she said, “and also the enlargement of the prison industrial complex and the increased militarization at the border and internally.”
Conley and the other owners of The Collective have been tireless advocates in the fight to end family separation at the U.S. border, and have over the last month taken part in a couple demonstrations at the Warwick U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Rev. David Helfer of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County has also been outspoken on social media and in his congregation about the issue.
“How can we consider anyone less worthy than someone else and how can we treat people in a way that we can’t imagine our own families being treated?” he said Wednesday, as others around him held up signs with messages like “families belong together” and “children are not prisoners.”
Helfer added that while the “zero tolerance” policy at the border has garnered widespread attention, U.S. history is in fact riddled with similarly heinous instances of cruelty.
“It’s about who we’ve not been for the fullness of time—from the time that we landed here, took land from the indigenous cultures and called it ours,” he said. “And we’ve been repeating this in so many ways with prison, with mass incarceration, with various cultures… we’ve just done this again and again.”
But this time—as images of children in cages and photos of crying toddlers flood news feeds—he said he’s hopeful people are angry enough to affect change.
“If we’re not going to draw the line here I can’t imagine who we’re going to become,” he added. “So we’re here to demand change, and I think that our voices are being heard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.