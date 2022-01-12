During the 1880s, Americans became obsessed with vaudeville. Theaters began popping up across the landscape and tickets sold like hotcakes.
Vaudeville shows were a form of entertainment comprised of several different acts, most of which were meant to be of a comedic nature. Dancers, singers, magicians, jugglers, acrobats and comedians thrilled audiences with their dramatic costumes and unique abilities.
Rhode Island had no shortage of talented individuals eager to take the stage. In 1910, Providence could count among its residents at least five professional vaudeville actors: Josephine Burns, John Warren, Warren Smith, Albert Sawtell and George Rockwell.
That year, Gustave Lenz of East Providence was working as a vaudeville singer. Leon Timberlake, Edward Clark and Joseph Tetreault were all vaudeville actors residing together at a boarding house in Woonsocket. Edgar Walker of Warwick was employed as a vaudeville vocalist and 27-year-old Gabriel Weigel, a resident of North Kingstown, had been in the business since childhood.
The Nickel Theatre in Woonsocket and the Star Theatre in Pawtucket were two of the most popular vaudeville venues of the time. Parker Burke of Cranston worked as a vaudeville theater manager.
Rhode Islanders who were practicing their craft in other states during that time included George McFadden, Helen Brodley, Eddie Scott and Marie Adams.
By 1920, the number of vaudeville actors either born in or residing in Rhode Island had skyrocketed. Providence could claim among its resident entertainers: Howard Smith, Ida Gunther, Muriel Gorman, Grace Reals, Thomas Mcdade, Clara Milner, Frank Manocco, Jeremiah Lawton, Helen Garvin, Frederick Duquette, Adelaide Lovenberg, Edward Healey, James Dooley and 14-year-old Elder Jackson.
Other Providence residents included Mary Lester, a vaudeville singer; 14-year-old Edna Kenney, a vaudeville dancer; and 19-year-old William Archambeault, a singer and dancer.
Among the vaudeville actors in Woonsocket were spouses William and Della Pomper, Charles Harris and William Frick. Frederick Elsbree of Barrington, Jane Hood of Cranston, Paul Petsching of East Providence, Hang Lew of Westerly and Alma Diman of Newport also performed on the vaudeville stages. The Emery Theatre in Providence was well-known for its vaudeville shows.
Siblings and Rhode Island natives Edward and Jules Buchanan, ages 17 and 16, were performing in New York, as were Rhode Island natives Eugene Reno, Harold Scott and Bert Louis. Edith Cameron, Fred Campbell, juggler John Lavelle, Marie Dotron and Lillian Herbert, all born in the ocean state, were on vaudeville stages in Conn., Mass. and Penn.
Sixteen-year-old Rhode Islander Bernice Ferris was living with her adoptive parents in New York where she was employed as a vaudeville actress and her stepfather as a vaudeville agent. Another Rhode Island native, Ralph Herweg, was employed as a vaudeville stage manager in Wisc.
During the 1930s in Providence, 16-year-old Frederick Hunt worked as a vaudeville acrobat, Selina Barthlett as an actress and William Dehern as a booking agent for a vaudeville house. The Leroy Theatre in Pawtucket drew in crowds for their vaudeville shows.
Lenny Wilson, a vaudeville gymnast from Rhode Island was working out of state, as were natives and actors Anna Dubarry, William Shepard and Arthur Lavallee.
By the end of the decade, the glimmering lure of vaudeville had begun to dim. Only a handful of actors in Rhode Island were still in the game by 1940, including Nelson Hunt of Providence. Others would go down in history for the talents they had shared; William Ward, Thomas Rush, Charles Reed, Sadie Howland, George Cohan and little siblings and specialty dancers Rita and Robert Moseley of Pawtucket.
On Feb. 20 from 1:00 to 2:30, the Rhode Island Historical Society will present, as part of its Valley Talks bi-weekly series of historical lectures from the Museum of Work & Culture, “Before Hollywood, There Was Vaudeville.”
The lecture will focus on local vaudeville talent of days past and is free to view on Zoom.
To register, go to: https://bit.ly/3GGo83u
