CHARLESTOWN – Named for a 17th century sachem of the Niantic Tribe, Ninigret Pond is the largest of Southern Rhode Island’s coastal salt ponds. Formed by glaciers over twelve-thousand years ago, the pond covers more than 1,580 acres of land and is home to quahogs, oysters, many varieties of fish and a vast amount of plant wife.
Along the pond are the remains of an old fort, said to be the oldest military fort on the Atlantic coast, which was later used as a trading post. Who built the fort remains a mystery. While aged artifacts of Dutch origin have been unearthed there, so has a Spanish sword, a cannon made in Portugal and several skeletons. It’s believed likely that the fort was the work of Dutch or Portuguese explorers.
Many archaeological excavations have taken place around the pond over the years which have determined that, long before the fort was constructed, the first settlement in the area was approximately 700 a.d. Numerous spearheads, now housed at the Charlestown Historical Society archives, have been discovered around the pond. During the 17th century, many Niantics dwelled there.
Through the centuries, those who decided to make their settlements along Ninigret Pond undoubtedly did so for the sustenance it provided. Today, in addition to the history we have been left with, we are but another generation to enjoy the ecological wonder of this majestic body of water.
The Salt Ponds Coalition, whose mission is to protect and enhance the health of Rhode Island’s salt ponds for the benefit of wildlife and humans, is now offering an ongoing “Salt Pond Safari”. This program provides an introduction to children and adults of all ages to the aquatic life in and around Ninigret Pond.
Using a thirty-inch seine net, a variety of aquatic creatures will be gently captured so that those in attendance can experience the life of the pond, hands-on.
The event is free to the public but only a specific number of people will be accepted into each safari so it’s necessary to register in advance. The safaris will be held on July 7, 18, 25 and 28 with additional dates scheduled for August. Each safari begins at 9:50 a.m. and will be held at Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge located at 61 Park Lane in Charlestown. Vehicles may be left in the Fish & Wildlife parking area.
To register for one of the Salt Pond Safaris, e-mail Liz@joinsaltponds.com
Those with questions may call 401-322-3068. The Salt Ponds Coalition regularly schedules programs such as Salt Pond Safari in an effort to make residents aware of the economic value of salt ponds in terms of tourism and fisheries. Only with collective support in preserving and protecting these ponds can we be assured that they will sustain humans and wildlife for centuries more.
