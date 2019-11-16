RICHMOND — About a dozen people attended a public listening session Tuesday, offering suggestions for improvements that could be made to the neglected outdoor recreation facilities at Richmond Elementary School.
Included in the proposed upgrades are a basketball court, a softball field and two tennis courts, all of which are currently unusable due to a lack of maintenance.
There was some uncertainty about whether the responsibility of maintaining the outdoor facilities was the school district’s or the town’s, but Chariho has agreed that the district will assume responsibility.
Chariho Superintendent of Schools Barry Ricci and Finance Director Susan Rogers attended the meeting, which took place in the school cafeteria.
The listening session, which was moderated by Richmond Elementary Principal Sharon Martin, is a requirement of a grant application to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to help fund the improvements.
The town of Richmond agreed to submit the funding request because the school district is not eligible to apply. The amount of the request will be determined by a master plan prepared by Providence architectural firm Robinson Green Beretta, which was hired by the school district with funds already allocated in the 2020 budget. The plan will include projected costs as well as an outline of how the improvements would be phased in.
There was considerable discussion about how to restore the grassy surfaces of the playing fields. Richmond Town Council President Richard Nassaney suggested the fields be seeded with a new, drought-resistant grass that will not need watering.
“I planted it, I put the right fertilizer down and at Allen’s Seed, for $25, you can have your soil tested and they will say ‘you need to put this down,’ and your grass will grow and you don’t need to water it,” he said.
Dana Millar, who owns an organic lawn care company, cited regulations in Connecticut and Massachusetts that prohibit the use of chemicals on playing fields used by children. There is no such restriction in Rhode Island, but Millar suggested using organic practices at the school facilities.
“You can start to move in a direction where grass can be maintained with lower inputs,” he said.
Richmond recreation director Sally Lambert suggested adding some structures that would provide shade.
“It would be lovely to have some kind of covering, some type of small area, something to gather under when it does get hot,” she said. “They do that a lot at Camp Fuller, they have them at a lot of Y camps up in Warwick, and they have them at Ninigret. It’s something where kids can escape the heat.”
Richmond physical education teacher Kim Daigle said she hoped the tennis courts could be restored. Rogers said the district had hired a company to inspect the courts and determine whether they can be repaired.
“That’s the problem that we have right now,” she said. “We’re not sure if they are fixable. We’re having a company come out to look at them.”
If the tennis courts can be salvaged, Rogers added there had been a suggestion to add a basketball court to one side of the tennis court.
Daigle proposed adding a walking and jogging path that could be used by seniors and other residents as well as students, and Mike Conklin and Steve McCandless, representing the Chariho girls’ softball league, said that if the ball field were upgraded, the league would maintain it.
“If that field was part of the project and brought back up to speed, the girls’ softball would be prepared to do the upkeep on it,” Conklin said.
Richmond council member Nell Carpenter, who first raised the issue of the neglected facilities at the Sept. 17 council meeting, also sits on the board of the Chariho Little League, which must hold practices in Hopkinton because there is no facility in Richmond.
“Actually in Richmond, there is no Little League field,” she said. “Dow field is in Hopkinton. There’s nothing in Richmond.”
The suggestions, along with letters of support from groups like the girls’ softball league, will be sent to Ricci and Rogers, who will include them in the funding.
