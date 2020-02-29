The Westerly Sun
WESTERLY — A Norwich man accused of fatally shooting his cousin at a Marriott Avenue home on Jan. 25 has been returned to Rhode Island and ordered held without bond.
The suspect, 31-year-old Louis M. Seignious Jr., was formally arraigned in Fourth Division District Court Friday afternoon on one count of domestic first-degree murder. He did not enter a plea, court records show, and was ordered held without bond until an upcoming bail hearing on March 4.
“The charge was amended from murder because when we first obtained the warrant, we were not aware the two men were related by blood,” Lacey said. “The original warrant complaint was amended to reflect this.” Seignious was referred to the public defender after telling the court he could not afford an attorney.
Police indicated that they had expressed concerns that Seignious, who evaded officers in Ledyard following a high-speed pursuit the night of the murder, should be considered a flight risk. He had then remained on the run until his arrest on Feb. 1 in Groton.
Seignious has remained in custody at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville since his arrest on Feb. 1. Despite waiving his right to an extradition hearing, officials said they needed to clear up Connecticut charges before he could be released to Rhode Island.
He was turned over to Westerly officers following a court hearing in Part A of New London Superior Court on Friday morning. Court records showed Monday that charges filed by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police of first-degree reckless driving, attempt to commit first-degree assault on public safety, disobeying the signal of an officer and engaging police in pursuit were all dropped.
According to police reports and court documents, Seignious fatally shot his cousin, 28-year-old Vincent A. Sebastian, of Ledyard, at point-blank range in the doorway of a Marriott Avenue residence on Jan. 25 and immediately fled in his car. He was pursued by police in Connecticut before abandoning the car and escaping into a wooded area in Ledyard.
He remained on the run for a week, but was taken into custody on Feb. 1 at the Branford Manor apartment complex in Groton.
