RICHMOND – In 1832, 20-year-old Sarah Ann Harris penned a letter to Prudence Crandall, principal of the Canterbury Female Boarding School in Connecticut. In the letter, she expressed her desire to attend the school and added that she understood if Crandall could not honor that request. Harris was of African descent, and girls of African descent were not afforded the experience of attending private schools.
Crandall, the daughter of Pardon Crandall and Esther Carpenter, was born in Hope Valley. She went on to attend the Blackfield Quaker School in Plainfield, followed by studies at a Quaker boarding school in Providence before deciding to become an educator.
In 1831, she purchased a large house in Canterbury and opened her own boarding school for girls. The daughters of prestigious families all over New England were soon enrolled and the school proved to be an asset to the town. Then Harris’s letter came.
When the parents of the girls boarding at the school learned a dark-skinned girl had been enrolled, they withdrew their daughters. Crandall, determined to teach regardless of the color of her students’ skin, reestablished her school as Miss Crandall’s School for Young Ladies and Little Misses of Color.
After about 20 African American girls moved into the facility, Crandall began receiving threats from those who were appalled that she would choose to educate children of color rather than white children. The school was vandalized, the students harassed, and Crandall arrested. The trial that ensued resulted in a hung jury, but Crandall realized that she would never be allowed to continue her efforts, despite the outcome of legal proceedings. After an attempt was made to burn the school down, she made the decision to close the facility.
Now married to Baptist minister Calvin Philleo, she moved to New York where the couple took up farming. They later moved to another farm in Illinois. Following Philleo’s death, Crandall went on to Elk Falls, Kansas where she spent the remainder of her life. She died there in January of 1890.
Prudence Crandall went down in history as a fearless women’s suffragist and advocate for the education of African American women.
On Sunday, Nov. 2, the Richmond Historical Society will host a presentation on Crandall at the Chapel at Wood River, located at 85 Nooseneck Hill Road in Wyoming. The event will be led by Joan DiMartino, curator of the Prudence Crandall Museum in Canterbury, from 2 to 4 p.m.
This event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served, and a $5 donation is suggested of those wishing to attend.
