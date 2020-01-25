Contributing Writer
CHARLESTOWN – The man who had been called the father of the lace industry in Rhode Island lay upon the ground in Charlestown. It was not the way that beautiful July day in 1914 was supposed to end.
Charles Warner Shepard was born in Northampton, Mass. On Dec. 3, 1846. He spent his childhood there, in the home of his mother Elvira (Warner), and father, George Shepard, who made hats and owned his own shop.
As an adult, Charles moved to Newton, Mass. and began a career as an iron merchant. However, in the late 1890s, while serving as a United States consul in the city of Calais, in Northern France, he became fascinated by the subject of lace.
He submerged himself in the subject while there and returned to America with a new career in mind. Just before the death of Hezekiah Conant, the Mass. Founder of the Conant Thread Company, Conant hired Charles to make the first French bobbin laces and coarse, geometrically designed bobbin laces to ever be produced in this country.
Charles went on to open the Rhode Island Lace Works in Barrington, an additional lace factory in Alton, and helped promote the Universal Lace Works organization. Despite his success, an attempt to begin a place of lace manufacture in Hope Valley was met with failure.
After the turn of the century, Charles removed with his wife Julia (McKissick) and their two sons, Roy and Harold, to Alton Road in Richmond.
The 68-year-old lace-maker had spent that day in July of 1914 enjoying a fishing party at Pasquiset Pond in Charlestown. As the party drew to a close, Charles made his way back toward home.
Dr. Frank Harris, an old friend of Charles who hadn’t seen him for quite some time, had decided to pay him a visit. Before he neared the Shepard home, he came upon Charles lying on the ground. The doctor summoned additional medical help but Charles died before that help arrived, the cause being a stroke.
The man who had introduced the Ocean State to what would become one of its most successful industries, left a beautifully designed and enduring legacy.
