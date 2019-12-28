Contributing Writer
HOPKINTON – As gift-giving time is here, many people will be unwrapping boxes to reveal test kits from 23andMe, MyHeritage and AncestryDNA. In a few weeks, some of them may be staring at their long-held family trees in utter confusion.
Today, and since the 1980s, paternity testing has delivered results with nearly 100 percent accuracy, obtained with nothing more than a simple swab of the inside of a cheek. Before that, blood testing was done with about 80 percent accuracy. From the 1920’s to mid-century, blood tests with lesser accuracy were offered and, for the time, were considered a scientific marvel. Never before had people been able to determine parentage based on anything other than the mother’s word.
During the 18th and early 19th Centuries, towns oversaw hearings on bonds for the support of illegitimate children. A woman who had delivered a child without being married would appear before a board and provide them with the name of the man who she claimed had impregnated her. The board would then call that man to a hearing to accept or deny the claim. If the man denied it, the woman’s family would often call in several witnesses to testify that she had indeed been keeping company with the named man.
In 1768, Eunice Bundy of Hopkinton gave birth to a child whom she said was the offspring of Isaac Gates. In April of 1775, Abigail Babcock, also of Hopkinton, gave birth and named Peter Harvey of Charlestown as the father. Another Hopkinton woman, Ruth Slocum, called out Cary Crandall as the father of the child she gave birth to in 1788.
The town board heard the case of 39-year-old Lydia Sweet the following year when John Eldredge was named as the father of her baby. Rounding out the century, they also heard from Eunice Clark who charged that the infant born to her in 1797 was the result of her relationship with Eliphlet Buddington.
In 1801, Eunice was before the board again, a recent baby said to be that of 40-year-old Rowland Crandall. Vashti Clark had named 20-year-old Benjamin Burdick as the father of her child while, in 1802, the father of 22-year-old Martha Coon offered to pay the bond for support of his new granddaughter and no suspected father was named. The following year, when Phebe Coon’s baby was born in November, Jacob Perkins of Exeter was alleged to be the paternal component.
Some of the women were undoubtedly being honest when claiming the paternity of their children. Surely there were others who were afraid to tell the truth or who perhaps didn’t know for certain. With an accusation by a recently delivered woman, a few of her friends and family members to convince the board of its accuracy, and sympathetic members assigning bonds, names went down on birth records rather easily.
While your family lore may have held for generations that you descend from Roger Williams or that the centuries-old black and white photo in that aged book is your fifth great-grandfather, modern scientific testing is rewriting history.
