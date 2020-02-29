Contributing Writer
HOPKINTON – Daniel Davis was born in Baltimore in 1834. Confined as a slave until he was freed in 1862, he moved to Richmond where he enrolled himself in a school for African Americans.
In May of 1867, he married Almira Bundy, the daughter of a clergyman, and they settled into her parents’ home in the plains between Alton and Woodville, which had been built by her grandfather who bought the property in 1805.
Like his wife’s father, Daniel had been called to religion as well. In Maryland, he had been allowed to attend a church service when he was 12 years old and was so enthralled, he stayed an hour later than he was supposed to. When he returned home, his master was waiting with a club. He issued a warning of what would happen if the boy ever returned home late again.
That childhood experience never left Daniel’s heart or mind and he went on to become a reverend, preaching at churches all over Washington County.
In 1895, Daniel became sick and lingered in poor health for several months. Prior to falling ill, he had hired a contractor for the construction of a barn on the family property. He had not yet finished paying the contractor for his work and now was not earning enough money to do so.
The contractor took action and Daniel was informed that unless he was able to come up with the remainder owed, his cow would be confiscated as payment.
Especially upset upon hearing this news was 31-year-old Hopkinton farmer, Ulysses Gardiner. A collection was taken up and, before long, Ulysses presented Daniel with an amount of money even greater than his debt.
Daniel thanked the donors with a card which read, “It is with great pleasure that I express my heartfelt gratitude to my dear friends in Hope Valley and vicinity for their kind remembrance of me by donating to me a liberal purse of money on account of my late illness, which is very acceptable. Christ’s words are ‘In as much as you have done it unto one of the least of these, my brethren, you have done it unto me.’ Yours in Christ, D. Davis.”
Daniel became sick again during the spring of 1904. His wife assisted him with his church work and attempted to nurse him back to health until she herself fell ill a few months later. For three weeks she suffered until passing away on Oct. 1, 1904.
Four weeks later Daniel died. He was laid to rest beside his wife in the little cemetery on the family farm where Almira’s relatives reposed.
Eventually, another collection was taken up. Contributions from the Town of Richmond, as well as from individuals all over Rhode Island and Conn. were added to the $75 left over from the estate after their burials had been paid for.
With a total of almost $174, a fence was constructed around the six resting places and a monument was set there. Donating the stone, Smith Granite Company carved upon it “A Southern slave” and “An honored minister of the gospel.” The monument also notes that it was “Erected by friends - 1906”.
As hardships and tragedies still occur, Davis would undoubtedly be happy that, when poor circumstances arise, the little towns he once preached over still come together in number to aid in the perseverance of one.
