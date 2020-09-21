HOPKINTON – When Uncle Sam called, the boys and men of 19th-century Hopkinton answered. Some returned home unscathed. Some didn’t return home at all. Others had to live the rest of their lives within the confinement of permanent battle wounds.
While many men volunteered for service before the Enrollment Act of 1863 was passed by Congress, requiring any man between the ages of 20 and 45 to register, many more didn’t sign up until they had to.
Henry Godfrey of Hope Valley was a young machine apprentice when he became a soldier in the 7th RI Regiment. He was discharged due to becoming “crippled” and later died on Sept. 7, 1863 at the age of 22.
John Greene was a 30-year-old married farmer from Rockville when he enlisted in the 7th RI in Aug. 1862. Four months later, his right leg was severely shot up at Fredericksburg and the limb was amputated on Dec. 13, 1862. He was discharged for disability two months later. He died of a stroke affecting his left side in 1902.
Horace Slocum of Hope Valley was a 20-year-old mill carder and husband of Mary (Gardner) who also enlisted in Aug. 1862. He was assigned to Company A of the 7th RI. Four months later, he was slightly wounded. Later, in June of 1865, he was mustered out due to receiving a gunshot wound in the head and side during the battle of Fredericksburg. After the war, he learned the tinsmithing trade and opened his own hardware store. He died in 1917.
Pardon Tillinghast Wright, of Hope Valley was a 22-year-old machinist when he enlisted in the 7th RI. While in Pleasant Valley, Maryland, he fell ill on Oct. 27, 1862 and didn’t return to service for four months. He was transferred to Company A of the 7th RI in Oct. 1864. On July 4 of that year, he was helping to clear a pathway in Petersburg when a sharpshooter’s bullet caused a severe wound in his head. The husband of Harriet Slocum, he died in New York in 1923.
Charles Slade Nichols of Hope Valley was 23 when he enlisted for service in 1861, and served with Company D of the 2nd RI Infantry. He suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in May 1864 during the Battle of the Wilderness. The husband of Mary Matteson, he died in 1884.
Francis Burton of Hope Valley was 22 when he enlisted in 1861. Serving with Company A of the 11th RI Infantry, he was wounded in the right shoulder. In Aug. 1864, he was taken as a prisoner of war in Deep Bottom Run, Virginia. He mustered out in the fall of that year.
Henry Aldrich Pendleton of Wyoming was 31 when he served in Company G of the 7th RI. He received a gunshot wound to his left arm. He married Lydia Slocum after the war and died in 1910 of Bright’s Disease.
Thomas Worden of Arcadia enlisted in 1861 and served with Company A of the 7th RI. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand.
Amos Corey, also of Arcadia, enlisted in Company D of the 7th RI in 1862. Artillery fire caused him to suffer from a concussion and negatively impacted his hearing ability.
These are just a few of the young Hopkinton men who answered the patriotic call of duty, and carried the marks of their bravery with them for the remainder of their lives.
