UPDATE: Police have confirmed the shooter is in custody and lockdowns have been lifted.
According to police dispatch, police are responding to a shooting at an apartment complex in Westerly. Westerly Public Schools have reported that all schools are on lockdown.
Westerly Hospital is also locked down, and injuries from the shooting have been reported.
The shooting reportedly took place at Babcock Village on Cross Street according to the Westerly Dispatch Twitter.
This story will be updated as we know more.
