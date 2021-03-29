HOPKINTON – From Sept. 6, 1914 through the 12th, the French Army carried out an impressive offensive that resulted in an allied victory against the German Army. Known as the Battle of the Marne, these efforts did so much to stop Germany’s invasion of France that the United States decided to step in and play their own part in winning World War I.
Six years later, America was in the planning stages of creating a rather large gift for France to commemorate all the sacrifices its army had made.
Well-known sculptor Frederick MacMonnies, who maintained a studio on East 41st Street in New York, had been contracted to create a massive statue. His past work had included the 1890 life-sized statue of Nathan Hale, situated in New York at the location believed to be the spot Hale was executed. In 1893, his creation of the Colombian Fountain, the centerpiece of the World’s Exposition in Chicago, brought him great prestige.
While 49-year-old MacMonnies was going to volunteer his time and talents for the Marne statue, $250,000 was still needed for materials and other costs.
Just as the school children of France had once collected funds toward the creation of the Statue of Liberty, students here in America would raise the money necessary for what became known as the Marne Memorial Fund.
A nationwide announcement went out declaring that during the week of March 22, 1920, schools everywhere would collect monetary donations in any amount.
The students of Hope Valley High School collected a total of $1.82 for the fund while the elementary school collected $4.72. Ashaway High School contributed $1.50 and the elementary school twenty-seven cents. Barberville School collected $1.43, Canonchet School $1.10, and Hopkinton City School $1.22.
Students at Rockville School brought in $2.30 toward the cause, Tomaquag School $1.10, and Cookstown School in Charlestown $2.00. Three other schools in Charlestown added more with Cross Mills collecting $1.10, Shumuncanuc 64 cents, and Pawcatuck Valley $4.90.
Boy Scouts, colleges and other organizations across America also donated generously. The materials were purchased, the sculptor got to work and the creation was brought to life.
In Sept. 1932, the exquisite monument was unveiled at Meaux, on the Marne, by an organization called American Friends of France. Adjacent to the French Museum of the Great War, the 72-foot tall statue, often referred to as “Tearful Liberty” depicts a woman sacrificing her sons for the good of their country.
The statue is inscribed with the words “Here speak again the silent voices of her heroic sons of France, who dared all and gave all in the day of deadly peril.”
