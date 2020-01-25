The Westerly Sun
ROCKVILLE — Rockville Mill is now in receivership, with bids for the affordable rental housing project being accepted by the receiver, Harmony Conti Bodurtha, until Mar. 2.
Hampered almost since its 2011 opening by numerous financial and other problems, the historic building has been vacant since early 2019. The 172-year-old stone structure, a former rope factory in the village of Rockville, occupies 3.5 acres on Canonchet Road and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The problems began the during the first winter with skyrocketing heating costs. Because the building is classified as historic, developer Marek Zamojski was not permitted to alter the structure to add insulation and had to rely on expensive propane heating. As his financial problems mounted, Zamojski fled the country, leaving the property in the hands of Bonneville Bank of Provo, Utah, which still holds the mortgage on the building.
Hopkinton Town Council president Frank Landolfi blamed poor planning for the project’s failure.
“What happened from the very beginning is, when they put this plan together, I don’t think that the expenses for the project were analyzed as closely as they needed to be,” he said. “For instance, I think it’s heated by propane. That expense was something that they never considered to the degree that they should have, because it was very expensive. That put residents at a disadvantage because of cost and it also put the people that put the project together, that got it up and running, at a disadvantage. So it’s probably a lesson where everyone needed to realize that when you put a project like this together, you really have to assume a lot of the expenses and be more accurate with these assumptions. Go on the high side rather than the low side.”
The problems continued to mount in the fall of 2018 when the well on the property began to malfunction, producing sediment-laden tap water that was eventually shut off, leaving the tenants in the 14 units without running water. Rhode Island Housing, which administers Section 8 vouchers funded by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, inspected the property and determined that it no longer met HUD requirements for affordable housing. (The Section 8 program assists low-income, disabled and elderly renters.)
In February 2019, Rhode Island Housing rescinded the building’s voucher and distributed individual vouchers to tenants so they could move out and find alternate affordable accommodations. The apartments have been vacant since then, although the United States Post Office continues to rent space on the ground floor of the building.
The Women’s Development Corporation, one of the state’s largest nonprofit developers with expertise in the rehabilitation and transformation of historic buildings into affordable housing, has made an offer on the building, but Director of Real Estate Dean Harrison said he has not heard back.
“We have worked with the receiver,” he said. “We put in an offer and we have not heard back. We put in an offer before Christmas and I actually just sent an email to the receiver asking where it stood.”
Harrison said the Women’s Development offer, the amount of which he declined to disclose, was fair, considering the work that needed to be done on the building.
“It was reasonable, given that we need to step in and do some work on it and get it up and running and make some adjustments,” he said. “Originally, some of the heating was a problem, being that it was an old building. We wanted to do some work on the building stuff, so we took that into consideration and gave an offer at a discount, and we basically waited to see what happened.”
Harrison added that the offer was contingent on Rhode Island Housing restoring the building’s Section 8 voucher.
“That was part of it,” he said. “We put the offer in and we said obviously our offer would be contingent upon Rhode Island Housing doing the voucher again, and basically, we would get funding from them to do the upgrades that we need.”
Landolfi said the Rockville Mill failure was unfortunate, given the need for affordable housing.
“It’s too bad, because there certainly is a need for affordable housing in rural communities, but the project has got to be done correctly,” he said. “Whether it’s tenants having more of a stake, because it was Section 8 essentially, so they only paid a portion of the rent, and maybe that wasn’t enough for them to feel like they were part of the process. They could walk away easily, too, and take that Section 8 voucher somewhere else.”
