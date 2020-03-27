For the first time the Rhode Island Department of Health has released the location of all positive COVID-19 cases.
Distribution of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence:
- Barrington – fewer than 5
- Bristol – fewer than 5
- Burrillville – fewer than 5
- Central Falls – fewer than 5
- Charlestown – 0
- Coventry – fewer than 5
- Cranston – 18
- Cumberland – 5
- East Greenwich – 0
- East Providence – 9
- Exeter – 0
- Foster – fewer than 5
- Glocester – 0
- Hopkinton – fewer than 5
- Jamestown – fewer than 5
- Johnston – 6
- Lincoln – fewer than 5
- Little Compton – 0
- Middletown – 6
- Narragansett – fewer than 5
- New Shoreham – 0
- Newport – 5
- North Kingstown – fewer than 5
- North Providence – fewer than 5
- North Smithfield – fewer than 5
- Pawtucket – 7
- Portsmouth – fewer than 5
- Providence – 51
- Richmond – 0
- Scituate – fewer than 5
- Smithfield – fewer than 5
- South Kingstown – 7
- Tiverton – 0
- Warren – fewer than 5
- Warwick – 8
- West Greenwich – 0
- West Warwick – fewer than 5
- Westerly – fewer than 5
- Woonsocket – fewer than 5
