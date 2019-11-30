The Westerly Sun
RICHMOND — As winter weather approaches, the Town of Richmond is still having difficulty finding independent snowplowing contractors. Unlike neighboring towns, which rely entirely on their own drivers, Richmond uses a mix of Department of Public Works employees and outside contractors.
Town Administrator Karen Pinch said the town has had similar problems the past few years, but this year has been the most challenging.
“Unfortunately the snow will be here sooner than later and we need to get some contractors in to supplement our Department of Public Works,” she said. “Getting contractors has been challenging over the last few years. Our public works department is already doing more with less, and this makes their job just that much more difficult.”
Richmond normally has a total of 15 drivers, eight of whom are town employees. Public works director Scott Barber said he was hoping to hire four vendors to bring the total of outside contractors to seven.
“We usually go into the winter with seven, and right now, I have three,” he said. “Maybe it’s not as bad as we think it is. Maybe we just need to advertise more. We’re looking for per diem drivers, both CDL and non-CDL.”
The independent drivers, driving smaller trucks, supplement the work of the town’s big snowplows.
“Usually, we augment our forces with a vendor,” Barber said. “We have a small truck and a big truck working together. We use a small truck in the developments and stuff, especially during a big storm. To try to keep the big roads open, our big trucks focus on plowing the major roads and sanding.”
Pinch said, “It’s our understanding that insurance rates have increased over the years, making it not as profitable for the vendors.”
Barber said he was baffled by the drop in independent operators. “I just don’t know,” he said. “Before, we’d have a lot of contractors looking for seasonal work, and I just don’t know if there’s so much local, seasonal work that the guys are settled. It caught us off guard a little bit. Usually, we’re already booked up.”
Charles St. Martin, spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said he had not heard of any insurance issues among independent contractors working for the state, but he conceded that smaller operators might find that plowing revenues would not be sufficient to offset their premiums.
“The insurance liability requirements are set by the State Division of Purchasing and are the same for all contractors working with the state, regardless whether it’s a road project, plowing or some other project,” he said. “We don’t have any information about companies not being able to obtain insurance. Some smaller companies may not participate because they need to take into account the cost of the premiums and what they would make for plowing, especially if it’s a mild winter.”
Both Richmond and RIDOT are still signing up snowplow vendors.
The Richmond public works department can be reached at: 401-539-8474 or by email: dpw@richmondri.com
The link for vendors at RIDOT is: http://www.ridot.net/travel/winter.php
