RICHMOND — Residents got a taste of something different on Thursday when, for the first time, food trucks rolled into town.
Hosted by PVD Food Trucks, the event was originally planned for May 21 but was pushed back due to coronavirus concerns.
Featuring four food trucks parked on Richmond Townhouse Road across from the town hall and two more trucks at Alaina’s Coffee and Kitchen at 93 Kingstown Road, the event took place from 5 to 8 p.m. in a modified format to allow people to socially distance.
Customers ordered their food online in advance and picked it up from the food truck. Town Council President Richard Nassaney said PVD Food Trucks would be taking measures to ensure people remained safely apart from each other.
“They’re going to be putting out their own markers and cones and whatnot, and it’s just going to be common-sense social distancing,” he said. “There’s no beer, there’s no wine, there’s no band. The band [CotePercussion] is going to be a virtual band on Facebook, streaming.”
Nassaney said he was pleased to see food trucks finally come to his town, but he lamented the restrictions posed by the pandemic.
“It’s just something a little different, and it would have given people an opportunity to come and hang out in the open space of the town, like it was supposed to happen,” he said. “It would have been just a really cool community feel of people just being able to get together and enjoy their company.”
The food truck nights will continue throughout the summer.
