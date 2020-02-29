The Westerly Sun
RICHMOND — Town Council members continued their discussion of the Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust this week and agreed to draft a resolution aimed at clarifying the state law that created the land trust to ensure that property acquisitions and other expenses are vetted by the council.
The issue was brought to light by Councilor Nell Carpenter, who noted at the Jan. 7 council meeting that the Land Trust had recently purchased a property on Old Mountain Trail for about $500,000 without consulting the council.
Passed by the General Assembly in 1997, the trust’s enabling legislation includes a provision that stipulates that it must inform the Town Council of prospective land purchases.
“Before every property or property interest acquisition, the Land Trust shall submit a report to the Town Council,” the law states.
In addition to a description of the property, the law requires that the report to the council include anticipated property maintenance requirements, a justification for the acquisition and how the purchase will further the goals of the Land Trust and the town, a history of price negotiations and the final cost, and proposed funding sources for the acquisition. Additional expenditures associated with the purchase must also be approved by the council.
On Tuesday, Carpenter pointed out that the council had not been apprised of the Old Mountain Trail purchase and that when she had requested the information, she had been turned down because discussions had taken place during executive sessions of the trust’s board, which are not open to the public.
“As a sitting councilwoman and an elected steward of the taxpayers, I requested executive session minutes from the Land Trust over the course of 2019 as well as 2015 and I was denied that access,” she said. “I was able to have access to three, though, because I noticed that there was an error and they had not been sealed correctly so I got those three.” The envelopes containing the minutes had unintentionally been left unsealed.
Carpenter said she had asked Sen. Elaine Morgan, R-Ashaway, to research the legislation pertaining to the Land Trust and determine whether it could be amended to underscore the need for Town Council oversight of all proposed land purchases and associated expenses, such as surveys.
“She suggested a resolution being crafted by either the clerk or the solicitor,” Carpenter said. “She said if the solicitor were to write it, she would put the bill together and support it.”
Carpenter has argued that since properties acquired by the Land Trust are removed from the tax rolls, taxpayers must be informed of all purchases. She also noted that past councils had been briefed, but for some reason, that practice had stopped. “I don’t know why it stopped,” she said. “I don’t understand why this council isn’t afforded that same respect of past councils.”
Suzanne Paton, who chairs the Land Trust, told the council that she had not been made aware of the requirement to inform the Town Council of prospective acquisitions.
“I just want to say, with all transparency, I just recently became the chair and asked direction as to how procedures were intended to work and my understanding was that the Town Council had the authority to read our executive session minutes and we didn’t need to share them with you,” she said. “I obviously was wrong in that and maybe I should have asked council … If there’s a need to unseal minutes or to share things that haven’t been shared, that’s certainly something that I can bring to the trustees for discussion.”
The seven trustees are appointed by the Town Council.
Paton also noted that she had made a presentation to the council at a hearing last July, when she described the Old Mountain Trail property. The Land Trust bought 100 acres of a 112-acre property. The seller kept three 4-acre lots to develop for housing. The trust determined that the property would be of value because it connects a portion of the state-owned DeCoppett estate and the Beaver River Preserve, which is owned by The Nature Conservancy.
“I was here in July and showed you guys a map of the parcel that we were considering on Old Mountain Trail,” she said. “I apologize for my learning curve, but there was absolutely no intent to have anything hidden in any way, and I’m happy to come before the council to keep you informed.”
Council members agreed that oversight of land acquisitions was necessary and voted to discuss the wording of the resolution at their March 17 meeting.
In a subsequent interview, Council President Richard Nassaney said that clarifying the law would protect the town and the Land Trust in the years to come.
“This isn’t a punishment,” he said. “This is a guarantee. Because I’m not going to be there forever, nor are the people who are in any of the positions ... Fifteen, 20 years from now, they can slide back to what just happened. So in order for that not to ever happen again, you just put a check and balance in position.”
The General Assembly must approve any amendment to the law. In the event that the legislature fails to act on the town’s resolution, Nassaney said the Land Trust would still be required to seek prior approval of all property purchases.
“They still need to come and convene with us,” he said. “If they need to do it in executive session because of the privacy of the landowner, because they would like to remain anonymous, then that’s fine. There’s nothing wrong with that. It protects all parties.”
