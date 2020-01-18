RICHMOND — Members of the Town Council have asked for improved communication with the Richmond Rural Preservation Land Trust regarding its future land purchases.
The trust’s land acquisition process was on the agenda of the Jan. 7 council meeting at the request of Councilor Nell Carpenter, who prefaced her remarks by stating that she was a supporter of open space conservation.
“My interest is certainly not, in bringing up this discussion with council, to make any kind of accusation or pointing fingers whatsoever in regards to the acquisition process of land trust properties,” she said. “I have questions and concerns that I felt prudent to bring to council’s attention, organically, naturally, the way conversations should happen.”
Citing a town ordinance dealing with the powers and authority of the land trust, Carpenter stated that land purchases must be approved in advance by the council. She added that unbeknownst to the council, the trust had recently closed on a property on Old Mountain Road for close to $500,000. Funds for that acquisition and other purchases derive from bonds approved by the voters in 2014 and 2017.
Reading from the ordinance, Carpenter said: “The land trust may acquire real property or easements or other interest in real property. Trustees shall submit a report to council before every property acquisition … The trustees shall submit property appraisals to the Town Council before they are made available to property owners.”
Carpenter said the trust was also required to provide the council with a description of the property as well as a justification for the purchase.
She said she was concerned about the lack of council oversight in the land acquisitions, and about the economic impact of removing properties from the tax rolls.
“All acquisitions are taken off the tax rolls, and they’re redistributed and absorbed by all other taxpayers,” she said. “It doesn’t disappear, they don’t go away. We absorb it. Perhaps that is why the council of 2012 added the reporting of justification for acquisition.”
As Richmond faces fiscal challenges, including paying for its share of the Chariho Regional School District’s budget, Carpenter suggested that the town re-examine its priorities.
“We know the difficult situation we have before us as far as the school budget, the municipal budget, the need for updated equipment, repairs and maintenance on buildings, the police station, the community center: These are all things that are on our plates, so my concern is prioritizing and just being informed at the level they’re supposed to be held to,” she said. “Going forward, I would like to see these rules and procedures followed.”
Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth said that while the town ordinance sets out land trust acquisition procedures, it does not require council approval of the actual purchases.
“The reason that you approve all of those procedural things is so that you don’t have to approve the purchase of land,” she said. “Because they follow all of those procedures, then they’re buying the land the right way, the way they’re supposed to be doing it.”
Suzanne Paton, who chairs the land trust, and former chair Denise Poyer explained the criteria the land trust uses to evaluate properties for possible acquisition. Poyer said that most land trust parcels would not be suitable for development.
“We’re not looking at anything that could be something that a developer would be looking at,” she said. “Our criteria is based on looking at, first of all, something that’s going to protect groundwater, water resources, habitat for rare and endangered species. Believe it or not, Richmond is actually a hotbed for rare and endangered species in the state.”
Paton said she had presented the land trust’s plan to purchase the Old Mountain Road property at a previous council meeting. “I didn’t realize that a written documentation was necessary,” she said.
Poyer acknowledged that the trust should have provided written reports to the council.
“I do feel very remiss about that and I’m glad that you brought that up,” she said. “…We need to provide you with information before it happens so that you’re not reading it in the paper.”
When Carpenter repeated her concern that land trust properties were no longer generating tax revenue, council President Richard Nassaney suggested that allowing the land to be developed would cost the town even more money, because its Chariho enrollment could go up, which in turn would raise the town’s contribution to the school budget.
“At $18,000 per student, those 20 houses that could have been built, that’s $360,000, and you’re looking at how much you could get in revenue, at, say, $5,000 a property, there’s that difference and the hardship that comes back,” he said.
Carpenter asked whether there was a point at which land trust acquisitions would end.
“When is enough enough?” she asked. “Is there an endgame or is it every year, every bond, in perpetuity?”
Paton responded that there were not many suitable properties remaining, so there would be fewer acquisitions in the future.
Nassaney said he hoped that going forward, the council would be apprised of land trust acquisitions.
“I think that’s very important, so the right hand knows what the left hand is doing, because inevitably it’s the townspeople’s money,” he said. “We went to bond for it, we’re paying the debt service on it and it’s our money just as much as it’s yours, but we’re in charge of making sure it goes to the right places and make sure everybody follows the rules.”
@cynthiadrummon4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.