CHARLESTOWN - The Rathskeller Tavern will be hosting its sixth annual Twin Peaks Preservation Stroll on Sunday, Oct. 6. The event will be a 5K walk or stroll along Old Coach Road, starting at the Rathskeller Tavern, leading to Earthcare Farms and ending back at the Rathskeller where live music and refreshments are served.
Each year all proceeds from the walk go to the American Cancer Society to fight all forms of cancer.
