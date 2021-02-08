HOPKINTON — Police Capt. Mark Carrier was expecting to have to deal with another complaint at the station on Wednesday afternoon, but instead he was greeted by a member of the Dream Quilters.
The group, which consists of volunteers in the region, surprised Carrier and the Hopkinton Police Department with four handsome, handmade quilts.
“I was actually in the lobby taking a complaint on another matter and then I saw this lady pull up to the station,” he said. “ She kind of waited outside for me. She could see I was interviewing somebody. I kind of opened the door and said ‘I’ll be with you in just one minute’ and she was like ‘okay, yeah, take your time.’”
“When I got done with that initial complaint, I brought her in and I’m anticipating that she’s going to make a complaint, whatever it could be — her house got broken into or her car,” he continued. “In this line of work, people don’t just come in to say nice things. There’s always a problem. And she explained she’s with this group of ladies and ‘this is what we do in our free time and we’d like to give these to the community’. And it was nice. It was good news for a change, an uplifting interaction with the public.”
The quilt donor told Carrier she would prefer to remain anonymous.
“She did tell me that she lived locally in town and I told her ‘this is good news. I’d like to put it on our social media, on our Facebook page,’ and she asked to remain anonymous.”
The quilts will remain safely at the station to be donated as needed. Carrier recalled a previous initiative that involved collecting stuffed animals for children who were victims of accidents or crimes. The toys ended up in police car trunks, which was not the best place for them.
“We put them in the cruisers, which is a great idea, but we don’t need 150 stuffed animals in every cruiser,” he said. “What happens to them is, they get ruined. The spare tire hits them. I don’t want to ruin the quilts.”
The colorful quilts represent many hours of painstaking work on a craft that requires both patience and skill and Carrier said he appreciated the work that had gone into creating them.
“They’re wonderful quilts,” he said. “They did a fabulous job making them. I can see these going to, in the middle of the night, if somebody’s got to evacuate their house, whether it be a fire, whether it be a boiler problem, their heating system, carbon monoxide. We do have an elderly population that a lot of times, they need assistance, too. They may not have the heat on in their house … I can see also, maybe a motorist gets stranded. We are right off of [Interstate] 95.”
Carrier also noted that the quilts would not be offered to prisoners spending the night in the station’s jail.
“The quilts will not be used for our overnight guests,” he said. “They won’t be used for prisoner blankets, I can guarantee you that.”
