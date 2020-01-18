WOOD RIVER JUNCTION — Kate Powers almost ran out of time.
But the operative word is almost.
Powers, a senior forward, scored the 1,000th point of her career with just 2.5 seconds remaining as the Chargers topped winless Cranston East, 53-37, in an emotion-packed Division II girls basketball game Thursday night.
Powers, who averages 18.3 points per game, needed just 10 entering the game to reach the career milestone.
For the longest time, it appeared it would not happen.
Powers had just two points at the half, but scored her eighth point with 7:05 left in the game on a 14-footer.
From there it was chaotic, especially in the final three minutes of the contest.
With 2:55 remaining, Powers powered through a pair of East defenders for a basket and appeared to get the necessary two points. Instead, she was called for traveling.
Ten seconds later, she came up with a steal and drove to the basket and scored. But an East defender was called for a foul before the shot went up. The basket did not count.
Down the stretch, the Chargers constantly tried to get her the ball without success.
Powers missed the front end of a 1 and 1 with 32.9 seconds left. She rebounded her own miss and was fouled again. But she made just one free throw with 31.1 seconds left to leave her a point short.
With 7.8 seconds remaining, Chariho (3-5, 2-2 Division II) intentionally fouled East to prolong the game and give Powers a final chance.
East put no rebounders under its basket on the ensuing free-throw attempt and instead double-teamed Powers at the far end of the floor under the Chariho basket.
East (0-7, 0-4) was determined the 1,000th point would not occur on its watch. But Chariho was able to get the ball to Powers down low and she was fouled as she put up a shot to set up her milestone free throw.
Powers was mobbed by teammates and fans when the free throw caught the front rim and rolled in.
“This is something I’ve been working toward for four years,” she said. “When I was in eighth grade, I saw Abby Cuddy get her 1,000th point and I said, ‘I want that to be me one day.’ That just seemed like an accomplishment that would be so rewarding.”
Cuddy, who finished with 1,065 points, was the last Chariho girls player to achieve the feat. Five girls players have now scored 1,000 in Chariho’s history.
Powers, who is an All-State pitcher in softball and is heading to Division I Albany to play the sport, has been in pressure-packed situations before.
“Using softball, I just told myself, ‘You know what to do. Just go through the motion and forget about everything else. It’s just a foul shot,’” Powers said.
East doubled-teamed Powers in the later stages of the game in an effort to deny her the historic point.
“[The Cranston East coach] told me the whole game he was going to make me work for it. Their girls down there played awesome defense,” Powers said.
Chariho had a 10-point lead at the half, 26-16. Six minutes into the second half, the lead stood at 16, 38-22, after a 3-pointer by Lucy Willett.
East did cut it to 11 points, but could get no closer.
Spencer Shiels finished with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, five rebounds and five steals.
“It was insane,” Shiels said of the final moments of the game. “Kate Powers is our leader, she is my role model. And I’m so glad she got it. I’m so proud of her, it’s wonderful.”
Shelby Roode made two 3-pointers and scored eight points to go with five rebounds.
“The best part was that it was a team effort,” Chariho coach Chris Piasczyk said. “Kate worked for all 10 of her points, and the team helped her get there.”
Chariho next travels to Cumberland on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.
