Westerly and State Police have confirmed that two are dead, and two are injured after a man opened fire at Babcock Village assisted subsidized housing complex on Cross Street in Westerly earlier today.
During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police Colonel James Manni confirmed that one female victim, age 47, was local to Westerly and was an employee of the housing complex where she was shot and killed by a resident. The victim was later identified as Julie Lynn Cardinal, through a GoFundMe page created to raise money for funeral expenses.
“It’s a tragic day for Westerly and of course the victims,” said Attorney General Peter Neronha during the press conference.
The shooting suspect was a resident of the housing complex and is being described by police as a 66-year-old male who was found dead in his room due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police received the call about the shooting just after 10:30 a.m. today.
“Once it was determined that it was multiple victims and a possible active shooter the State Police Tactical Team responded as well,” said Colonel Manni. “Both teams formed up and did a joint entry into the apartment where the suspect was located through video surveillance at the front office. The door was opened, the robot entered and found the suspect who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
The other two victims, both female, were transferred to hospitals for treatment. One victim, age 38, an employee at the complex, was airlifted to Yale New Haven Hospital and is in extreme critical condition. The other victim, age 66, a resident of the complex, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital where she underwent surgery and is reportedly in stable condition as of 3 p.m.
According to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey, after police identified a potential suspect through video surveillance they then went door-to-door to inform residents and keep them in their rooms. Lacey also said the incident took place near the entrance of the building, and state police used robotic technology to enter the suspect’s room and confirm his location.
According to Chief Lacey, Westerly has not seen a situation like the shooting today.
“We haven’t had an active shooter incidents, but we’ve had very tragic events before,” he said.
Police did not say if they have determined a motive, only that they were familiar with the suspect, one firearm was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing and will be a joint investigation between Westerly and State Police.
As the incident unfolded, Westerly Public Schools were on lockdown, and the high school was released early.
“I just want to thank the chief for his quick response and protecting our community,” said Westerly Town Council President Chris Duhamel. “The lockdown of the schools, patrolling the schools during the time where the shooter was not found, providing that safety to the children and the parents, is just amazing that the Chief came through for us. It was very reassuring throughout the day.”
Police say they are confident there is no current risk to the community.
