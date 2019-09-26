CHARLESTOWN – The oldest recorded near-death experience is believed to be that of a French man in 1740. That report is included in the book “Anecdotes de Medecine” and was believed by physicians of the time to have been caused by an overabundance of blood flow in the brain.
On Thursday, Oct. 24, Dr. Alan Post will present “Meditation and the Near-Death Experience: Where Science and Spirituality Meet” at Cross Mills Public Library, located at 4417 Old Post Road in Charlestown.
Post is a North Kingstown chiropractic physician and acupuncturist who lectures on alternative medicine and wellness care. His work centers on improving health to avoid illness through such methods as meditation and tapping into spiritual energy to heal the emotional and physical body from within.
