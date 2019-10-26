CHARLESTOWN — A local man died following a crash along Ross Hill Road late Friday night.
Charlestown police said the man, 44-year-old Charlestown resident Philip A. Bode, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation determined that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, Lt. Philip Gingerella Sr. said in a press release. Police, firefighters with the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department and personnel with the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service were dispatched to 66 Ross Hill Road around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a one-vehicle crash.
According to Lt. Gingerella, arriving officers located a Jeep Cherokee off the road that had crashed head-on into a tree. The police said Bode was unconscious and trapped inside. Police and fire officials worked to free Bode and ambulance personnel assessed his condition, but determined that he had suffered fatal injuries and could not be revived.
The preliminary investigation determined that he was traveling south at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the western side of the road, striking the tree.
The road was closed for several hours to allow for response, investigation and cleanup. Gingerella said the crash remains under investigation through the department’s Accident Reconstruction Team at this time.
