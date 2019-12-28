The Westerly Sun
CHARLESTOWN — After receiving a $25,000 settlement in his lawsuit against the town of South Kingstown and South Kingstown Police, Charlestown resident and shoreline rights advocate Scott Keeley now intends to run for a seat on the Charlestown Town Council in November 2020.
On June 9, Keeley was walking in shallow water, collecting seaweed, and had crossed from Charlestown beach into South Kingstown when a security guard hired by a group of beachfront homeowners warned him that he was trespassing. When Keeley asserted his constitutional right to be there, the guard notified South Kingstown police and an officer arrested him for trespassing. The charge was later dropped. The settlement funds were paid by the Rhode Island Interlocal Risk Management Trust, the insurance pool that covers most towns in Rhode Island. Keeley is represented by attorney Brian Cunha.
“I did not realize that you could get a settlement for having your constitutional rights violated, as well you should,” he said. “A lot of people told me ‘you have to prove that you lost work because of this,’ but that’s why I needed an attorney, to understand the law.”
Keeley, a patent agent, said he planned to begin reaching out to prospective voters next summer.
“The elections aren’t until the fall and I’ve got all summer to continue to gain name recognition,” he said.
While he has not announced his party affiliation, Keeley said he would not run for the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
“I definitely won’t be running with the CCA, because I’m of the opinion that Charlestown should be a town with people who do things like raise children and go to school and run businesses and things like that,” he said. “Some people would prefer if Charlestown were a little country club of beach cottage owners and everything else in the town were there to support beach cottages. But I think Charlestown is more than that, and that’s how it has to be.”
Keeley has yet to announce that he is running as an independent, or whether he would run for the opposition Charlestown Residents United.
“I will be running as a Democrat,” he said. “Everybody in town runs as an independent because they’re afraid to say Democrat or Republican. That’s just running from a stance of weakness. I will be running as a Democrat because I am one.”
As Keeley plans his bid for a council seat, the shoreline access issue that thrust him into the spotlight remains unresolved.
Article 1 of the Rhode Island Constitution states that the public can walk, swim, fish or gather seaweed along the shore, but its reference to the mean high tide line as the uppermost limit is confusing and difficult to enforce.
The Charlestown Town Council passed a resolution last July asking the state legislature to clarify which part of the shoreline is accessible to the public.
Council Vice President Deborah Carney proposed the resolution.
“Our resolution is for action by the General Assembly when they reconvene in January,” she said. “We are looking for statewide clarification as to where private property ends and the public’s right to access the shoreline begins.”Keeley said he intended to keep asserting what he described as his constitutional right to the shoreline.
“Brian Cunha pointed out the constitution still stands,” he said. “You can gather seaweed along the shoreline … and unless there’s more details definition, the ordinary dictionary term prevails. So ‘shoreline’ is the land where it meet the water, not the water near the land.”
@cynthiadrummon4
