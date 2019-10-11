HOPKINTON - The Hopkinton Town Council met in front of a packed house Tuesday night to discuss a potential amendment to the town comprehensive plan, which would enact a prohibition on wind turbines in the town. The amendment was first brought up at the Aug. 19 town council meeting but was not voted on until Tuesday night’s meeting.
The last to give their opinion was Town Council President Frank Landolfi. Landolfi agreed that perhaps the residents of Hopkinton should not be so quick to dismiss new technologies before hearing exactly how they will benefit from them.
The motion to approve the prohibition of wind turbines in Hopkinton was passed three to two.
