HOPKINTON - The Hopkinton Town Council met in the Chariho Middle School Auditorium to discuss a petition to amend the Hopkinton comprehensive future land use map as well as zoning ordinance/zoning map amendments.
The petition was filed by Solar DG LLC, owned by the Clearway Energy Group and Edward Carapezza for a parcel of property located at 336 Woodville Rd. The hopes of the applicants are to split-zone Carapezza’s 195-acre property, designating the bulk of the property as “residential” and a parcel of approximately 52 acres of the property designated to the installation of a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic array.
