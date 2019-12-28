Contributing Writer
HOPKINTON – She regularly sent me thick envelopes in the mail and every sheet of paper within them had been carefully placed in plastic sleeves.
Sticky notes on each sleeve described the contents within. Research notes on historic houses in Hope Valley, old labels from her grandfather’s pharmacy, photographs of people and places long gone.
Little notes were always attached with colorful paperclips to each packet she sent me, one reading, “Thought you might find this all interesting and useful sometime.”
I have a boxful of these packets that Hope sent me. Over the years, I’ve saved them all.
Hope Greene Andrews was a constant presence in the lives of most Hope Valley residents, having been born during the summer of 1926 to Chauncey Greene and Annie Lewis. Her grandfather owned the pharmacy in town that was near-famous for the long list of unique homemade ice cream flavors sold there. Her great-great-grandfather, Gardner Nichols actually named the village. He announced that he chose it due to the fact that “all my hopes are centered here.”
Hope married Loren Andrews and raised a family here. She went on to become a historian, lecturer, author, and a member of many local organizations. I had known her since I was a baby and my mother would take me into the post office where her husband worked. She was delighted when I grew to love history as much as she did.
Over the years, Hope excitedly contacted me when anything of local historical interest came up; whether it was an old cradle on display at Hope Valley Elementary School, or an aged quilt made here in town and discovered in the attic of some other state.
Anytime I had a research question or was in need of images for a book, she would load me up with stacks of her photo albums and research materials. In 2015, I dedicated a book of local history to her just as most local history authors have acknowledged and thanked her for her devotion to the preservation of our town’s antiquities and stories.
We were all able to carry out our own important projects because, like her ancestor had said so many years before, “Hope” was here in this village; for us, in human form.
Generations of historians are richer because of Hope Andrews. Anyone who was lucky enough to know her, or blessed enough to call her a friend, is a richer person simply for having had her in their lives. She reminded us that age was just a number. Nothing stopped her from worldly travels or zooming down local streets in her convertible sportscar. Despite having lived nearly a century, she savored every moment of that existence.
I believe that Hope endowed me and other local history authors with her extensive knowledge and stories, and never failed to shower us with encouragement and applause, because she knew the importance of passing a torch. She knew the significance of keeping these tales and facts alive and interesting.
But I, and the others in this new generation of local historians, are acutely aware that there are some shoes which can never be filled. We will do our best while acknowledging that Hope’s light was one that she alone could carry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.