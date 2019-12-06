Holiday events happening this weekend

Dec. 6 and 7 Charlestown RI Holiday Ramble 2019: on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4-9 p.m. and from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Ring in the holiday season with the Annual Charlestown RI Holiday Ramble! Grab a friend and enjoy festive local merriment and one-of-a-kind shopping throughout Cross’ Mills Charlestown Events will include Carolers, Firetruck Santa and community services such as community yoga, frosty drew, the land trust, etc., with literature and some give-a-ways at the library as well as children’s activities. Email millscreekmarket@yahoo.com for more information.
Dec. 7 Wakefield Winter Wonderland: on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 12 p.m.-5 p.m. come out for a family night and stroll along Main Street Wakefield for the 4th Annual Wakefield Winter Wonderland! Start at Wakefield Elementary school field at 5 p.m. to prepare and participate in a holiday parade, then head to The Contemporary Theater stage for lighting of the Christmas Tree with festive caroling by The Contemporary Theater Chorus and a visit from Santa! If you aren’t in the parade—you can gather at the Contemporary Theater stage and watch ballerina’s from the South County Nutcracker! From there the family fun kicks into high gear with a holiday themed scavenger hunt at area businesses along Main Street and featuring rides on the South County Trolley (our Polar Express!). Check out “Cousin Eddie’s” RV from Christmas Vacation throughout your night for nonstop live carols and holiday songs from local musicians and artists! You can shop while local merchants dress up and reenact your favorite holiday themed movies, or walk along the decorated streets and have a merry ol’ time! This is a free holiday event by the Wakefield Village Association.
Dec. 7 Christmas Bazaar: on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh wreaths, outdoor baskets, home-baked food, gifts and handmade items, vintage items, snacks, lunch counter and slightly used Christmas decorations. Church of the Ascension 370 Main St., Wakefield
Dec. 7-8 Christmas at the Castle: From 12-4 p.m. the holiday tradition, Christmas at the Castle, returns for the best time of the year! The aroma of home baked treats will fill Smith’s Castle along with the spices of mulled cider and the scents of the season. Enjoy some cider, good conversation and the music of the season. You are invited to come and tour this historic site while it is decorated with Christmas Spirit. Smith’s Castle 55 Richard Dr., Wickford, North Kingstown. For more information, call 401-294-3521.
Dec. 7 East Greenwich Holiday Parade: From 5 p.m.-7 p.m. the parade will be led by the Extraordinary Rendition Band and trailed by Santa Claus in an old-fashioned fire truck. Before the Tree Lighting, the Providence Ballet Theatre will showcase a short performance of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.” The holiday parade will have a festive Dr. Seuss-like theme. Throw your crazy hats and sweaters on, dress in Holiday outfits, light yourselves up with glow sticks or strung lights, or even bring your dogs in costume! At 5 p.m., the parade will head down Friendship St. and turn left onto Main St. We anticipate arriving at Town Hall by 5:30 p.m. There, we will be joined by the St. Luke’s Children’s Choir. After Christmas carols, Santa will participate in the Annual Tree Lighting followed by pictures inside EG Town Hall. For more information, call 401-885-0020.
