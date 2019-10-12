HOPKINTON – On Oct. 11 from 12 until 3 p.m., the public is invited to watch history in the making. A team of archaeologists hired to conduct a survey of 1,100 mysterious stone cairns will be at Manitou Hassannash Preserve, located at 145 Lawton Foster Road North.
Like on the Manitou Hassannash Preserve, cairns usually appear in groupings; there may be less than 10 or there may be hundreds. Discovered in a variety of styles and sizes, many are believed to be prehistoric.
It is hoped that further study into the cairns at the Preserve will add not only to what history is known of Hopkinton, but also of the State of Rhode Island.
