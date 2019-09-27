Helping Hands

HOPKINTON — The Neighbors Helping Neighbors group of Charlestown has made it possible for a Hope Valley homeowner to put a new roof on his house.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors was founded in 2012, but the group’s president, Susan Jaquith, said volunteers had begun working on projects a few years earlier.
“It began as a small group of volunteers at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Charlestown, which had a program, Faith in Action,” she said. “Every spring and fall, they would pick a weekend and that was called a work weekend, where they would get volunteers and they’d pick a couple of houses in South County and do home repairs.”
