WESTERLY — A 66-year-old resident of the Babcock Village Apartments, later identified as Joseph Giachello, fatally shot the manager of the building and wounded two others on Thursday morning, then returned to his room and killed himself, the authorities said.
The shooting took place near the entrance to the complex at 122 Cross St. at about 10:30 a.m. The police said the man, who has yet to be identified, killed the 47-year-old manager, Julie Cardinal, and then shot the others, including a 38-year-old woman, Robin Moss, who worked at the complex.
The third victim, a 67-year-old woman, Donna Thornley, who lived at the apartments, was taken by Westerly Ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was rushed into surgery Thursday afternoon after suffering serious injuries, the police said.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Cardinal was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after officers arrived, and the gunman was found later in his room.
“We were able to use surveillance footage from the facility to develop a suspect. In a joint operation with the Rhode Island State Police, we were able to enter the room and confirm that the suspect was dead,” he said. The employee who was wounded was in critical condition after the shooting and was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital and then by Life Star helicopter to Yale-New Haven Hospital.
The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, Lacey said. The case is being investigated by the local and state police and the Rhode Island attorney general’s office.
Michael Masseur, spokesman for Property Advisory Group & Affordable Housing Strategies Inc., the company that operates Babcock Village, said in a press release that the company is working with law enforcement officers and would continue to do so during the investigation.”We are shocked and saddened that this tragedy has occurred. Our priority, as always, is the safety of our residents and staff,” Masseur said.
According to police records, dispatchers received a frantic call from Babcock Village, which provides affordable housing for the elderly and disabled, at 10:32 a.m. and a second call about a minute later. Lacey said the department implemented active shooter response protocols, notifying the Rhode Island State Police and requesting assistance from surrounding communities, including Stonington and Hopkinton.
Officers arrived at 10:35 a.m., Lacey said, and placed the building under lockdown. Residents were told to shelter in place in their rooms as officers began to search for the shooter. The complex houses approximately 200 to 250 residents, Lacey said.
All public schools in Westerly were placed on lockdown as soon as school officials were notified of the situation, according to Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau. The lockdown was lifted at about 1 p.m. All after-school activities, including sports, were canceled.
William Hanrahan, spokesman for Westerly Hospital, which is several blocks away, confirmed that the hospital was at a “heightened security level” during the response, but the emergency department remained open and the hospital was never placed in lockdown. Lacey and Col. James M. Manni, superintendent of the state police, said at a press conference that witness accounts led police to identify a possible suspect and that a man was detained soon after police arrived. He was released when it was determined that he was not the shooter.
There are surveillance cameras around the facility, and Lacey said an I.T. technician with the Westerly police aided detectives in gaining access to the security system, which was password-encrypted. Lacey said the review took several hours, and that the video showed the 66-year-old man entering and leaving the office area at the time of the attack.
Based on that information, Manni said, the police began searching rooms. “A master key was used to gain access, and once the door was open, a robot was able to enter with a camera and the suspect was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound,” he said. He said the robot, which was provided by state police, is designed for use in high-risk situations.
One firearm was found in the room, which Manni described only as a handgun.
Lacey said the suspect “was known to police” before the shooting, but he couldn’t immediately say what interactions the department previously had with the man. He said there were still a lot of unknowns, including whether the gunman had a permit to carry a firearm or what the firearms policy was for apartment residents. The shooting caused a moment of chaos and confusion in the neighborhood. Suzanne Giorno, a Westerly Town Council member, said the incident was “shocking” but praised the response of officers, who she said secured the complex in a matter of minutes.
Giorno, a resident of Midland Road directly across from the apartment building, said she was in her home listening to Christmas music when she heard a noise from outside. She said she didn’t think much of it, since bangs are commonly heard from a nearby quarry, but then she looked out her window to see a woman running down the street crying.
She said she hurried out to help and learned there was an active shooter at the complex.
“The woman was in a panic,” Giorno said. “She had no coat on and others were running out of the building. She was shouting ‘There is someone shooting up the building.’”
Giorno said she began to run back inside to call the police, but officers were on the scene before she even got to the phone.
For others, the incident created more questions than answers. Westerly resident Charles Wolff said he was still waiting for word from police around 2 p.m.; his mother, Stacey Wolff, was sheltered inside the building. He said he saw the incident on television news and tried to reach out, but received no response and later learned she did not have a working internet connection to respond. He said he immediately rushed over to see if she was OK.
“We were left waiting. It’s been tough,” he said. “We just want to know she’s all right.”
The incident was considered no longer active by 1:45 p.m., the police said, and residents were expected to be able to come and go Thursday night. Babcock resident Pete Chiaradio, who has lived at the complex for 17 years, said he had arrived home just as the police were approached the building, and was immediately met by armed officers. The officers commanded him to “get back,” he said, and remained steadfast that no one was to enter or leave the building.
“We didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “Things were already pretty calm, but there were cops everywhere.”
At 1:30 p.m., Chiaradio said he had been waiting in front of the complex for several hours in hopes of getting home and checking on his friends and neighbors. “This is crazy. Easily the worst thing that’s ever happened here,” he said.
Gov. Gina Raimondo visited with first responders at the Westerly Ambulance Corps on Chestnut Street to convey her thanks and offer counseling services. She was joined by state Sen. Dennis Algiere and state Rep. Samuel Azzinaro, of Westerly, and Town Council President Christopher Duhamel.
Several prayer groups and local organizations announced vigils for those affected by the shooting. The First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, in Ashaway, hosted a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. The Rev. Sunil Chandy, rector at Christ Episcopal Church, said the congregation would host a community-wide ecumenical prayer service Friday at 6 p.m. in the church’s main sanctuary.
“We will hold in prayer the victims, our first responders (especially Stonington and Westerly police), our community, and yes, we will pray for the soul of the tortured person who wrongly felt that violence was an appropriate answer,” Chandy said in an email. “May God help us all to find light and hope!”
Staff writer Dale P. Faulkner contributed to this report.
