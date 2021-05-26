The Charlestown Memorial Day Committee, Inc. announces the 23rd annual Charlestown Memorial Day Observances will be held beginning at 12:00 noon on Sunday, May 30, rain or shine.
The events are held to give honor to the 1.5 million Americans who have sacrificed their lives so that we can live in the land of the free. It is these brave men and women we honor each Memorial Day.
Since 1999, the Committee has produced a parade with ceremonies following at Ninigret Park. In 2020, however, both were canceled due to CV19, and we were limited to only conducting the traditional wreath laying ceremonies. We had hoped that 2021 would be better, but regretfully, lacking clear direction from governmental bodies in January and February, we were unable to sign contracts or commit monies for the parade this year.
Nevertheless, the Charlestown Memorial Day Committee will never fail to honor our fallen brothers and sisters. On Sunday, May 30, we will again hold our traditional Memorial Observances at 12:00 noon at the cemetery at Cross’ Mills Baptist Church; at the brook near Town Dock Road; and at 12:30, at the Charlestown Naval Airfield Memorial at Ninigret Park. The three Observances honor those who died in the service of our Country, on land, at sea, and in the air, respectively. At each Observance, there will be a brief prayer followed by the ceremonial wreath laying, with rifle salute and Taps.
We encourage the public to join us at Ninigret Park for the airfield Observance ceremony, and for the dedication of the Charlestown Fallen Heroes Flag Garden and closing remarks. Modeled after the State House Garden of Heroes, this flag display honors the twenty-nine Rhode Island military heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedoms since September 11, 2001.
The Charlestown Memorial Day Committee, Inc. is an all-volunteer, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization. To donate or volunteer, or for more information on our military history and educational programs, email us at memorial.day.02813 @gmail.com, or call Vice-Chair Heather Paliotta at 364-3878.
