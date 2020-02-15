The Rhode Island Southern Firefighter’s League has named Capt. Katie O. Serra, far right, and Capt. Travis Z. Serra, far left, both with the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service, as winners of the Frederick Stanley Dedicated Service Award. Travis has worked there for 16 years, Katie for 13 years. The two met there and married four years ago. Also pictured from left to right, Lillian Hogan, Emily Louzon and Jill Gardell, all members who were trained by the Serras.