The Westerly Sun
WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho teachers, staff and students and residents of the three Chariho towns are mourning the death of Superintendent of Schools Barry Ricci, who passed away Sunday night at Rhode Island Hospital.
Ricci, who was 62, lived in Foster with his wife, Lisa. They were married for 35 years and had two sons, Christopher and Michael. Ricci also enjoyed a close relationship with his grandson, Sam.
The school district lowered flags to half staff in Ricci’s honor Monday afternoon and released a statement that read, in part:
“It is with great sadness that the Chariho Regional School District notifies you that Superintendent Barry Ricci passed away last night.
“Due to the holiday schedule, the Chariho Administrative team felt it was best conveyed as soon as possible.
“The entire Chariho family would like to extend our sincere condolences to the Ricci family and will help support the family’s wishes for privacy at this time.
“Knowing this is a very difficult time for the Chariho family and community, we all will keep Barry’s memory and his family in our thoughts.
“Counseling staff [was] available Tuesday at Chariho Regional High School Library from 9 to 11 a.m. to provide support.”
Born in Providence, Ricci grew up in North Providence and attended public elementary schools and North Providence High School.
“My parents are children of immigrants,” he said in a 2012 interview with The Sun. “Very humble people. So that’s my upbringing. There’s a certain simplicity in my life and it’s kind of ingrained in me — these basic values.”
Ricci earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education at Rhode Island College as well as a master’s degree in elementary school administration from Providence College.
Ricci taught first at St. Aloysius School in Greenville, then at St. Augustine School in Providence. At the age of 23, he became principal of St. Joseph’s School in West Warwick, then moved to Maisie E. Quinn Elementary School, also in West Warwick, where he was assistant principal, and later to Western Coventry Elementary School, where he was principal for 14 years before coming to Chariho in 2005.
Responsible for eight schools and about 3,000 students, Ricci was instrumental in transforming Chariho into one of the top 10 districts in Rhode Island. A firm believer in encouraging students to perform beyond expectations, Ricci raised academic standards, eliminating classes that were below high school level and adding Advanced Placement courses.
Among his other accomplishments were the completion of the renovations to the Chariho campus in 2011, a project the district had been considering since 1992, and the renovation of the Chariho Alternative Learning Academy for special needs students, formerly the RYSE School, in 2018. In 2014, Ricci was named Superintendent of the Year by the Rhode Island Superintendents Association.
As word spread of Ricci’s passing, tributes began pouring in.
“We’ve lost a world-class educator and friend,” House Minority Leader Blake Filippi, R-Charlestown, said via email. “Barry led the charge to turn Chariho into one of the state’s best school systems — through collaboration, dedication and a sense of urgency. The first time you met Barry it was like seeing an old friend. Our duty is to carry on his legacy, at Chariho, and in the way we live.”
Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green said Ricci had been known throughout the state for his tireless dedication to the school district.
“Barry Ricci lived for his school community,” she said. “Even amidst an intense personal battle, Superintendent Ricci had his students and teachers at the top of his mind. He would literally email and call from his hospital room. He never stopped working for Chariho schools, and he will be dearly missed by all of us in education, in Chariho, and across the state.”
School Committee Chairman Ryan Callahan said the district had lost a great leader.
“This is a terrible loss for our district,” he said. “Barry was a great leader, great friend, a fantastic administrator. I just can’t express how saddened I am by his passing.”
Officials from the three towns also reacted with dismay to the news of Ricci’s passing.
“What a shock, and a horrible thing to happen at this time of year,” said Richmond Town Council President Richard Nassaney. “Personally, Barry and I might not always have seen eye to eye, but he did great things for the children and our school system, and he was there for the people of our town.”
Hopkinton Town Council member Barbara Capalbo, who attends most Chariho meetings and events, said she was saddened by the news.
“I am just crushed,” she said. “I have respected him so highly. I honor him for the work he has done. He was a wonderful, thoughtful, caring superintendent for all the children.”
Charlestown Town Administrator Mark Stankiewicz praised Ricci for the improvements he had brought to Chariho schools.
“Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton were well-served with his stewardship of the school district,” he said. “We have one of the best school districts in the state.”
Driven by a desire to see Chariho students thrive and succeed, Ricci once said that his ultimate goal was to have every student want to come to school each day.
“It’s not about flashy buildings, it’s not about state-of-the-art technology,” he told The Sun. “If I could get every kid to want to come to school because they’re so excited about learning, then that would be it.”
@cynthiadrummon4R
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.