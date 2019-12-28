The Westerly Sun
RICHMOND — The Richmond Town Council approved a memorandum of agreement Tuesday that will allow the town to share the services of a building official with Hopkinton. The Hopkinton council approved the agreement a day earlier.
The agreement is aimed at resolving a problem common to many smaller towns. More stringent requirements for certification have reduced the number of eligible applicants, since certifications are mandatory for all building officials in Rhode Island.
Drafted by Hopkinton Town Manager William McGarry, the Dec. 9 agreement calls for a certified building official to work in Hopkinton for 24 hours per week and 16 hours per week in Richmond.
Richmond Town Administrator Karen Pinch said the towns had been discussing a possible sharing agreement since last summer.
“We first met in July, and the attorneys have been working out the details ever since,” she said. “Some of the complicating issues are the fact that the two towns have a different work week: 30 hours in Richmond versus 40 hours in Hopkinton, and the fact that Hopkinton is union and Richmond isn’t.”
Faced with tight budgets, the towns have been unable to attract certified building officials with the lower salaries they are offering, but together they can offer a competitive wage and attract qualified candidates.
“Both towns were having trouble attracting a certified building official with the amounts we had budgeted,” Pinch said. “Neither of us really needed full time, but we knew that we’d never get anyone to come as a part-timer. So combining forces was a logical conclusion. This way we are able to offer a higher salary without impacting our budgets negatively.”
Hopkinton council President Frank Landolfi agreed that offering a competitive salary was the key to attracting a qualified candidate.
“We were offering, I think, $45,000, $46,000, and you’re never going to get anybody, so I think we’re going to start to be in the range of $75,000, maybe $80,000 and see if we can get can’t get somebody of quality to step up and want to do it,” he said.
Richmond council President Richard Nassaney said that sharing a building official would save money for the taxpayers.
“Given the fact that there’s a shortage of building officials in the state, it’s important that the surrounding towns, different towns, not just us, work together to share a rare commodity,” he said. “It will save the taxpayers a lot of money. We tried to get somebody a couple of years ago, but he wasn’t able to pass the test.”
In Rhode Island, building officials must be certified by the Rhode Island Building Code Standards Committee. Currently in Hopkinton, Robert Assalone is conducting inspections on a part-time basis, as a contractor. In Richmond, Dave Tacey, the building official in West Greenwich, has been doing some work for the town on an as-needed basis — just a few hours a week.
The building official job in Hopkinton is covered by Local 3163 of Rhode Island Council 94 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees. McGarry’s Dec. 9 draft said that an MOA would have to be executed between the town and the union to amend the salary, benefits and schedule for the position.
“Several months ago there was an agreement in principle between Hopkinton and the Union to execute such an MOA that will be drafted by Hopkinton’s labor attorney, Vin Ragosta Esq., hopefully within the next few weeks,” McGarry wrote.
Upon agreement with the town employees’ local, Hopkinton would advertise to fill the position and Pinch and McGarry would jointly interview candidates make the final selection.
Pinch said she was looking forward to filling the new position, which will begin on April 1, 2020.
“It’s quite a process to become certified, and from what I have seen, the tests are very difficult,” she said. “Every time I’ve advertised the position, I have a rash of people who want to apply but don’t have the certification. When they look into it, they realize what it entails. Some have started taking the tests just to find out that they’re really hard and never finish. Most of them are builders who are looking to get out of the physical part of the job.”
@cynthiadrummon4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.