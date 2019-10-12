ASHAWAY — The U.S. Department of Education has named Ashaway Elementary School a “national blue ribbon school.” It is one of three elementary schools in Rhode Island to receive the award, which was presented to 362 schools across the country. The blue ribbon award, now in its 37th year, is the highest honor the department can bestow on a school.
“The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content,” said the Department of Education in its Sept. 26 announcement.
