RICHMOND – The Navy Seabees, otherwise known as the United States Naval Construction Battalions, was formed in 1942 to replace the Navy’s contracted civilian construction companies.
Nearly 300 men were soon enlisted to quickly handle construction needs within the perimeters of dangerous combat zones.
In 1972, the military branch organized the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association to provide need-based scholarships exclusively to the children and grandchildren of the Seabees and the Civil Engineer Corps.
Since that time, over five million dollars in scholarship money has been awarded to almost 1,000 students attending accredited colleges and universities.
There are currently 105 Seabee Memorial Scholarship winners furthering their education, and funds for the year 2020 amount to $435,000. Awards are given to help finance both two and four-year programs, as well as career and technical education in any field of study.
On Sept. 25, the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association will hold their 25th annual Northeast Seabee Golf Invitational fundraiser at Richmond Country Club. Ranked as Rhode Island’s #1 public golf course by Golf Digest, the club is located at 74 Sandy Pond Road in Richmond. Golfers are invited to come show off their skill for a great cause.
A $10,000 Hole-in-One Contest with additional bonus prizes available on other holes will be featured, along with a Team Award with low gross 1st and 2nd, and Individual Awards for longest drive and closest to pin.
The event will be safe and socially distanced with all local and national safety guidelines being followed. Registration for the event is contactless, carts will be disinfected, hand-washing stations will be set up and the start, as well as dining, will be arranged to keep attendees at a distance from each other.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30, staggered start at noon and dinner at 5.
A non-profit organization based in Springfield, Virginia, the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association gratefully accepts donations in any monetary amount, which can be sent to SMSA, P.O. Box 667, Gulfport, MS 39502.
Those who would like to sign up for the tournament may do so through email at danmiller@seabee.org or by calling 859-327-1830. Registration costs are as follows: $150 per single golfer, $100 per single active military golfer, $600 per foursome, $400 per active military foursome.
Businesses may also register as sponsors to have their logos displayed on golf carts, promotional and marketing materials, banners, websites and bag tags.
