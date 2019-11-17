RICHMOND — Members of the Richmond Senior Center pull out all the stops for their veterans appreciation luncheon, which is now in its fourth year. On Saturday, for the first time, the event featured a three-man honor guard from the Rhode Island National Guard. One of its members, Staff Sgt. Bruce Blais, stood next to the wall, taking it all in.
“This is absolutely amazing,” he said. “You don’t see this much. This is something I’ve never seen before. It’s nice. This is my first time here, and to see the pictures, the decorations, the food, it’s just unreal.”
Robert Morgan, 96, a World War II Army veteran, and his wife Janet, 94, of Hope Valley, walked around the decorated room looking at the displays of photographs of veterans, living and deceased.
“I was here last year,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing to recognize the soldiers.”
Richmond Planning Board member Richard Millar, a Korean War veteran who served in the Army, said it was important to recognize veterans and provide an opportunity for them to meet each other and reminisce.
“People forget so fast,” he said. “We started this a few years ago and hopefully, we’ll be able to continue on. A lot of the veterans don’t want to go back. We just encourage them to come, because when they do come and they meet fellow veterans and reminisce, it’s a good way to spend their time.”
Representing the town of Richmond were Town Council President Richard Nassaney and Town Administrator Karen Pinch.
Nassaney, who has several family members who served in the military, said he attended the luncheon every year.
“My father was in the Air Force, my grandfather stormed the beach in Normandy, he was a Marine and he survived,” he said. “My cousins are Marines and I have an uncle who’s an Air Force guy and I have other family members that are special forces, Green Berets, so a long family history of service and I’m grateful for what they’ve done.”
Pinch was attending the luncheon for the first time.
“It looks like they’ve done a really great job,” she said. “It’s really nice that they honor veterans and obviously a lot of the seniors here are veterans, and it’s nice to see that they have photos of all them up.”
Senior center member Jackie Lombardo stood next to a table laden with food. Lombardo had placed American flags throughout the room and helped prepare the lunch with a team of about a dozen other members, including Karen Johnson.
“To organize it, it takes at least a month to get people to bake and cook,” Johnson said.
Joan St. Clair was responsible for setting up the missing man table, a memorial created at military dining facilities to honor fallen, missing or imprisoned service members.
“I had an aunt and two uncles that were in WWII,” she said. “My father-in-law and my mother-in-law were both in WWI and my husband is retired Navy.”
Senior center director Dennis McGinity, a Vietnam War veteran, said he began holding the event so veterans wouldn’t be forgotten. In some years, only a handful of veterans have shown up, but McGinity said that didn’t matter.
“We can’t forget our veterans, past and present,” he said. “It’s the right thing for us to do, whether we have 10 people show up or 50 people or 100 people. The Richmond senior center is not going to forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.