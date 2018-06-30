BARRINGTON — Attracting big crowds is all about star power.
Thanks to the presence of well-known PGA Tour headliner Rory McIlroy at the 20th CVS Health Charity Classic on Monday, the gallery at Rhode Island Country Club was noticeably larger as opposed to recent years.
Though no official attendance figure for the one-day tournament was announced, CVS co-host Brad Faxon stated during the trophy presentation that the crowd had to be the biggest that he’s seen in at least 15 years. No doubt, the presence of McIlroy – a four-time major winner and currently the seventh-ranked player in the world – helped to attract more fans that should in turn lead to a larger donation when CVS stages its annual check-passing ceremony around Christmas time.
“A guy like Rory energizes the event. I can’t thank him enough for coming. People came out to see him,” said Billy Andrade, now a back-to-back CVS champion after teaming up with Keegan Bradley and Brooke Henderson. “He doesn’t have to do this. He could be anywhere else.”
Added CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo, “Obviously there was a lot of star power this year, but everything came together.
“We had a great day weather-wise and plenty of great golf. It was great to see so many people out.”
Andrade says the following that McIlroy generated became quite clear when he stood on the No. 7 tee box and looked over to No. 11 where McIlroy was along with Faxon and LPGA Tour standout So Yeon Ryu.
“I wanted to take time out and watch him,” Andrade admitted.
Even though his team finished last, McIlroy did his part in putting on a show. On the par-five, 538-yard 11th hole, McIlroy needed just two shots to get on the green after booming his tee shot. He narrowly missed his eagle putt, though he made up for it on No. 15 when he drained a birdie putt that brought his group to minus-seven on the day.
“It’s a beautiful golf course and Brad told me quite a bit about it. It definitely lived up to expectations,” McIlroy said. “He told me thanks for coming because it means a lot to the people here. I’m happy to help and happy to be here. I had a great time.”
As a first-time CVS participant, McIlroy leaned on his playing partner Faxon, who knows a thing or two when it comes to shot-making at RICC. The tips proved especially handy on the green.
“It was nice that he told me, you need to be on the right side of this fairway or on this side of the pin. Brad definitely helped out,” McIlroy said.
The windy conditions that engulfed Rhode Island Country Club had to make McIlroy feel like he was back home in his native Ireland.
“It’s neat how you play 14 holes on one side, then you cross the street and are basically on the water,” McIlroy said. “It looks and feels like a completely different golf course.”
McIlroy made the relatively short drive from Cromwell, Conn. to Barrington after competing in the Travelers Championship over the weekend. Andrade believes that with the CVS Classic becoming a one-day format and the Travelers usually buoyed by a strong field, there’s hope that even more PGA stars could be on their way for the 2019 event. That in turn could translate into even greater box office numbers.
“I’m hoping that Rory can go back and say some things to the other guys that there’s a pretty cool event going on right here,” Andrade said. “It raises a lot of money and it’s pretty easy. That’s all we can hope for … to keep asking and keep selling it.”
As many of the 2018 participants attested, the CVS Classic is definitely a rarity in today’s golf culture.
“To have something like this last that long is incredible, but you’ve got a great sponsor and someone who’s really committed to the area,” said Jim Furyk, part of the team that finished one shot off the winning pace. “My wife and I have a charity event back home and 20 years seems impossible. I’m really proud of what Brad and Billy have done.”
The ability that Faxon and Andrade continue to show in securing commitments doesn’t go unnoticed.
“They just have tremendous respect for the game,” Mark O’Mara said. “Fellow players know what Billy and Brad have done over the years. I’m just sorry I didn’t come earlier before last year.”
Said Keegan Bradley, now a four-time CVS champion, “To be invited by Billy and Brad is awesome. It’s such a fun event and they do a great job.”
This marked the second straight year that the CVS Classic featured three-person cross-play between the PGA, LPGA, and Champions Tour.
“You just go out and hit solid shots for your teammates and make some putts. If you do that, you can jell pretty quickly,” Scott McCarron said.
Added Furyk, “I like the format a lot. I don’t get to see the guys from the Champions Tour that much and I rarely get to see the gals from the LPGA.”
Furyk is a busy guy these days. Not only is he trying to make sure he enters enough events so he can be eligible for the FedEx Cup playoffs, but he also has his eye on his U.S. captain duties in conjunction with this September’s Ryder Cup in France.
“I need to be out on Tour and that’s helping me as a coach. The more I’m out, the more I’m amongst the players. I can see and talk to them, whether it’s in the locker room or at lunch,” Furyk said.
By the time he makes his two captain’s picks later this summer, Furyk feels he’ll have a good handle on the type of U.S. squad that will be crossing the Atlantic Ocean. The potential to add Tiger Woods as a vice captain is definitely there.
“He’s played well when he’s played and he’s still got a number of tournaments coming up as well as the playoffs,” Furyk said. “We talked about the possibility when he was named captain of the [2019] President’s Cup earlier this year and figured we would revisit the possibility when the time arose.”
