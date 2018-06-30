Long before Ingrid Bergman and Greta Garbo made the almost five-thousand mile journey to America, Swedes were already arriving by the thousands. A mass migration began in the late 1800’s when failed crops led to failed harvests, plunging many Swedish farmers into poverty. The shores of America offered them a new beginning and, by 1890, nearly half a million Swedish immigrants had registered here in the United States.
In 1900, Hopkinton claimed five Swedes as residents, including the highly respected 33-year-old Dr. Stellan Lindhe, who boarded in the home of German architect, Gustave Walters. By 1910, only three Swedes were among the residents, including farmer Fred Peterson and weaver Carl Norberg.
Only one Swedish immigrant remained in 1920, 51-year-old Alfred Carlson, who boarded with widow Abbie Bliven and her children on High Street. A decade later, only Frank and Emma Gunnassan of Canonchet Road represented their country in town. And, in 1940, the only two Swedish natives included 54-year-old quarry stonecutter Oscar Larson, who resided on Chase Hill Road.
Richmond counted among its residents in 1885, one Swedish housewife. The nationality doesn’t appear in records again until 1925 when two Swedish natives included sawmill laborer Albin Skoog. Five years later, the two Swedes residing in town were housewife Huldah Downy, who had come to America in 1910, and Severt Pearson, an auto mechanic who had arrived in this country in 1925 and boarded with the family of automobile salesman Frederick Smith.
By 1940, there were four Swedes living in Richmond. Pearson and Downey remained and had been joined by Frank Gunnerson and his wife.
Two Swedes called Charlestown home in 1910; Laura Wilkins and Ida Sisson were both housewives. By 1920, only Sisson remained. Among the five Swedish residents in 1930 was 49-year-old Irene Jonson, a live-in cook for the family of real estate broker Thomas Arnold. Swedish natives August and Thilda Nelson ran a poultry farm on Schoolhouse Road. The town still numbered five Swedes in 1940.
The desire for Swedish food was carried across the ocean and prepared in South County kitchens. ‘Sylta’ was prepared, a form of head cheese made from the head of a hog and resulting in a block of congealed meat. A lot of herring was consumed in dishes such as ‘Inlagd Salad’ and ‘Sillsallad’. A casserole containing potatoes, onions, fish, cream and bread crumbs known as ‘Frestelse’ was cooked up, as well as ‘Kottbullar’, now more popularly known here in America as Swedish Meatballs.
Among the teachers at Chariho High School was native Swede Carl Lundbohm. Born in Mjolby, Sweden in 1921 to Karl and Ebba Lundbohm, Carl arrived in America in 1939 and was still in the process of becoming an American citizen when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943. In 1960, he became Chariho High School’s first athletic director, a position he held for decades. Carl passed away in 2012, but his recipe for Swedish Sillpudding (Herring Casserole) remains here in Chariho. You will need one pound of herring fillets, two finely chopped onions, one tablespoon of butter, six thinly sliced potatoes, five eggs, one and three-fourths cups of milk, and one-half teaspoon of white pepper.
Soak the herring in cold water for at least eight hours then cut into small pieces. Sauté the onion. Grease a pan and layer inside it: potatoes, onions, herring, and another layer of potatoes. Beat the eggs, pepper and milk together and pour over the casserole. Bake in a 325 to 350-degree oven for about forty minutes.
Next week we will discover how the art of making brown bread depends on which Chariho village you live in.
