Rhode Island State Representative Blake A. Filippi announced last week that he will seek reelection to the House District 36 seat serving Block Island, Charlestown, South Kingstown and Westerly.
A resident of Block Island and Charlestown, a small-business owner, farmer and lawyer, Filippi currently serves on the House Committees on Judiciary, Oversight, Municipal Government, and as Vice-Chair of the House Commission to Study Methods for Growing Tourism in the State of Rhode Island.
Filippi highlighted some of his highlights over his term:
“[W]e worked to repeal the hated car tax, defend the right of our municipalities to plan their futures, hold the Executive Branch accountable for the UHIP debacle, make Commerce RI’s business incentive program more transparent, provide tax relief to our small businesses and hard-working Rhode Islanders, clean-up government, and stand against tax increases and the abusive legislative grant program.”
The RI representative was particularly involved in what he calls the “UHIP debacle” earlier this year, leading the charge against Deloitte Consulting, who was called in front of the House Committee on Oversight to answer for problems in the Unified Health Infrastructure Project (UHIP).
Deloitte was tapped in 2016 to develop UHIP, a computer software that would integrate 48 different federal and state benefit programs into one secure system, delivering food, child care, medical and cash subsidies to 300,000 Rhode Islanders. UHIP began as a $100 million benefits and eligibility system, that soon ballooned to nearly $492 million to complete. However, when UHIP went live in September, 2016, the state immediately experienced a significant lack of functionality.
Also earlier this year, Filippi cosponsored a bipartisan bill to protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients which sought to enshrine into state law certain protections offered to DACA recipients by allowing them to apply for a driver’s license and a special limited work permit.
Filippi, who was the only Republican in the RI House to sponsor the DACA legislation, said the bill “ensures that they can continue to work and grow here in Rhode Island, and not slip into the shadows.”
And, according to his website, Filippi is also an advocate for reform, local control of planning, civil rights, and individual right to privacy in the digial age.
“Blake believes that government must be lean and clean, and has been a staunch advocate for ethical government, including the successful 2016 push for ethics reform,” his website touts.
Filippi declared that he wants to continue to advocate for the same principles and policies that he has over the course of his first term, while promoting “an honest and strong business climate rooted in a level playing field, lower taxes, open and clean government, local control of planning decisions, the protection of individual liberty, and the truth that our environment is both a social and economic treasure.”
“I have always been just a cell phone call away,” Filippi added, “and hope to continue working on behalf of our beautiful coastal communities for two more years.”
More information can be found by visiting http://www.Blake36.com.
