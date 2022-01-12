On January 11, 2022 at approximately 5:01 PM, members of the South Kingstown Police Department, Charlestown Police Department, South Kingstown Emergency Medical services and surrounding Fire Departments, responded to Route 1 (southbound) in the area of Moonstone Beach Road for a report of a wrong way driver. This vehicle later identified as a 2019 Buick Encore, was driving northbound in the southbound lane of travel, which resulted in a head on collision involving 3 vehicles.
The operator of the wrong way vehicle has been identified as Robert Brown, 56 years of age, from Cranston, RI, was pronounced dead on scene. The operators of the other two involved vehicles have been identified as Lisa Brunetti 59 years of age, from Charlestown, RI and Stephen Hatch, 47 years old, from Charlestown, RI. Brunetti was transported to RI Hospital via Life Flight (Helicopter) for her injuries which are severe, but appear to be non-life threatening at this time. Hatch received minor injuries from the crash and was able to leave the scene without incident. The SKPD Accident Reconstruction Division is conducting the ongoing investigation into this accident.
There is no further information available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.