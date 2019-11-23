PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Education released its annual school report cards Thursday and among the 12 Westerly and Chariho schools, five schools improved their ratings and there was one decline.
Now in its second year, the comprehensive assessment goes beyond standardized test scores to include graduation rates, student growth and school culture.
In its announcement, the department said that “the primary drivers of the accountability system, and of Star Ratings, are student achievement and student growth, measured through performance on state assessments. These measures are rounded out by a more expansive view of school climate and culture.”
Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green described the ratings as representing greater accountability for schools.
“Rhode Island’s accountability system takes a holistic look at school performance, including traditional measures like test scores and graduation rates, and also emphasizing school culture and student learning experiences,” she said. “This approach holds schools accountable for a broader range of measures, and pushes all communities to focus on areas for improvement. Every school and every community has work to do to improve outcomes for all students.”
Schools received ratings from 1 to 5 stars. The lowest rating, a single star, warrants “Comprehensive Support and Improvement,” a federal designation for the lowest-performing schools. CSI schools are eligible for additional federal funding to support school improvement plans. The ratings are based on performance in seven categories. A school’s overall rating can only be as high as its lowest score in any one of the seven categories.
Statewide, there are 22 5-star schools, 49 4-star schools, 134 3-star schools, 59 2-star schools, and 35 1-star schools.
Westerly
Problems with the physical plant at State Street Elementary School are well established. On Wednesday, one day before the public release of the ratings, teachers and students at the school had to move around when problems with the heating system at the 64-year-old building left at least one classroom without heat. But despite those issues, which have plagued the building for years, students, teachers and administrators remain focused on learning as evidenced by a jump in the school’s star rating from 2 stars in 2018 to 5 stars this year.
“That staff is absolutely buzzing. They’re thrilled and excited,” Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said of the State Street School community.
On Wednesday Garceau discussed the rankings with the district’s principals during a group meeting. “As soon as those come out I start pressing principals about where’s your next star coming from,” he said.
An analysis by Dunn’s Corners Elementary School Principal Steven Morrone revealed that his school had retained the 4-star rating it first received in 2018 but narrowly missed moving up to the highest ranking of 5 stars, Garceau said.
Westerly High School slipped from 4 stars in 2018 to 3 stars in 2019. Principal Micheal Hobin said the school failed to meet targets for Hispanic students and students who receive special education services. While the high school moved up to ninth in the state in math on the standardized PSAT test and showed improved student and teacher attendance, Hobin said the bump down to 3 stars was disappointing.
“Ultimately we are an academic institution. I’ve said that over and over and we need to do a better job of meeting the needs of all of our students,” he said.
With the results in mind, Hobin said teachers and administrators would devise additional intervention and targeted support for Hispanic and special educatin students. “It’s our obligation and our responsibility to make sure they’re getting the same education as everyone else,” Hobin said.
Here is a breakdown of Westerly’s scores:
Westerly High School: 2019: 3 stars, 2018: 4 stars;
Westerly Middle School: 3 stars in both years;
State Street School: 2019: 5 stars, 2018: 2 stars;
Dunns Corners School: 4 stars in both years;
Springbrook Elementary School: 3 stars in both years.
Chariho
Four Chariho schools had improved scores and two elementary schools, Hope Valley and Ashaway, maintained the highest possible 5-star rating for a second year. The Charlestown Elementary school also attained a 5-star rating for the first time.
Superintendent of Schools Barry Ricci said, “My goal is that all our schools be at either a 4 or 5. We’re very close to that. Every kid has the right to go to a top-rated school.”
Chariho High School: 2019: 4 stars, 2018: 3 stars;
Chariho Middle School: 2019: 3 stars in both years;
Charlestown Elementary School: 2019: 5 stars, 2018: 4 stars;
Richmond Elementary School: 2019: 4 stars, 2018: 3 stars;
Ashaway Elementary School: 2019: 5 stars in both years;
Hope Valley School: 2019: 5 stars in both years.
The Chariho Alternative Learning Academy for special needs students remained at the lowest 1-star rating. The school has received $152,000 in federal assistance, having been identified in 2018 as needing comprehensive support and improvement because of the school’s low 53 percent graduation rate.
“We have more work to do there, knowing that the students who attend there are our most challenging to educate. So, we’re working at it and we’re going to keep getting better.” Ricci said. “We have a very substantial grant and we’re using it to increase the graduation rate, and general achievement.”
The school report cards, Ricci said, were easy for parents as well as educators to understand.
“It seems to be a little more user-friendly,” he said. “People get what it means to get 5 stars. It’s kind of like getting an A. They get the meaning behind it. So I think from a parent’s point of view and a community point of view it’s much more understandable.”
@cynthiadrummon4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.