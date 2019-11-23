CHARLESTOWN — Members of the Town Council agreed at their Tuesday meeting to ask that the company chosen to conduct a survey of residents send the survey to all residents and taxpayers in the town.
With a request for proposals to be issued soon, the council also agreed that the company that will perform the survey will decide on its parameters.
The council allocated up to $75,000 for a professional survey to determine the needs of residents after voters rejected the proposed 2020 budget, which contained a $3.1 million line item for the construction of a community / recreation center. Residents approved a revised budget that returned $1 million of the surplus to homeowners in the form of a property tax reduction.
Councilors have been debating the parameters of the survey, which was described as a “sampling” of residents, a term that the Charlestown Residents United group objected to because it implied that not all residents would be polled.
In the end, council members agreed that the survey would be townwide and that the company chosen to conduct it would decide who it would be sent to, in consultation with the council.
“We had agreed long ago that it would be useful to have a townwide survey but we wanted to get an unbiased, statistically significant, scientifically accurate, most reliable survey we could get,” Town Council President Virginia Lee said. “The way to do that is through the advice of experts that actually do surveys. We want to hear from the experts what’s the best methodology to do this, not dictate it and risk having an invalid survey.”
Councillor Deborah Carney said she was pleased that the proposal would not include the word “sample.”
“We got rid of the word ‘sample’ from the RFP,” she said. “Rather than going out for a qualitative sample, the RFP is going out as a qualitative survey of Charlestown residents. We also added the language to the purpose [of the survey] in the RFP and it’s to have a reliable, accurate survey of residents and taxpayers.”
The council also left open the possibility of additional surveys.
“The survey could be, potentially, plural also,” Lee said. “It’s not necessarily a one-note. If information doesn’t come back, they need to be prepared to fill in the gaps.”
In other business, the issue of whether town employees and contractors should be appointed to the town’s volunteer boards and commissions resurfaced with Carney requesting a clarification of the town’s policy from Town Solicitor Peter Ruggiero.
An application by Jodi Frank, who does work for the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, to sit on the Parks and Recreation Commission was rejected because she has done work for the town. At the same time, the council learned that another person who had worked for the Parks and Recreation Department was already sitting on the commission.
Four of the five council members argued that a legal clarification was unnecessary because the possibility that an appointment was improperly made was sufficient reason to exclude anyone who does work for the town from serving on a commission or board.
“I think we would be doing an injustice to somebody to appoint them to a commission where there could be a perception of any conflicts or improprieties,” Councillor David Wilkinson said. “Even though it might not happen, if we put them in a position, I think we’ve done them an injustice and I don’t think that this is necessary.”
Zoning Board member JoAnn Stolle said she agreed with Carney that the matter needed clarification.
“This has dragged on for months,” she said. “To go forward with this now and not ask our solicitor to render a very clear ruling is unfair to anybody that serves on any commission.”
With Carney the only member in favor, the council voted against requesting a legal clarification.
The town’s $7 million unassigned fund balance was also discussed at Carney’s request. The town’s budget, which includes $14 million for the Chariho Regional School District, is $28 million. The projected $7 million 2019 fund balance is at the top end of the 15 to 25 percent recommended by the town’s auditors.
The council is considering adopting a written fund balance policy, and Carney had proposed an amendment that would stipulate the policy’s goals. This would prevent a repetition of the last budget proceedings, when $3.1 million of the surplus was allocated to a senior / community center, she said.
“That $3.1 million community / recreation / senior center that was tucked in the budget, not listed as a separate warrant item with no plans for what was actually going to be built for $3.1 million, and no projected operating costs to go along with it,” she said. “That’s the whole reason I asked that this item go on the agenda.”
Carney’s amendment failed when no other councilor seconded her motion, but the council did agree to ask town administrator Mark Stankiewicz to consult the town’s financial experts, including treasurer Julie Goucher and the town auditors, Cayer Caccia LLP, of Warwick.
Lee said the council had asked its financial experts for their opinions on the desired amount of the town’s fund balance. In light of the growing threat to shoreline properties from sea level rise and storm surge, the fund balance might have to be higher than the standard 15 to 25 percent, she said.
“This town is uniquely vulnerable, not only vulnerable to sea level rise and storm damage and all the costs of that, the debris removal, the road reconstruction — they are going to be extra costs and it’s going to deplete the income of the town,” she said. “We can’t increase taxes more than 4 percent a year, so we have to be very prudent about the surplus.”
