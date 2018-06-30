BARRINGTON — Perhaps the time has come for Keegan Bradley to finally invest in a Rhode Island Country Club membership.
Really, it’s not that long of a drive from Bradley’s hometown of Woodstock, Vt.
Thanks to dropping a ticklish 15-foot putt that traveled downhill on the 18th green, the 32-year-old Bradley entered exclusive territory on Monday. He can now call himself a four-time CVS Health Charity Classic champion after teaming up with tourney co-host Billy Andrade and Brooke Henderson to assemble a one-day round of 15-under par. The score was good enough to fend off the runner-up trio of Xander Schauffele, Lexi Thompson, and Joe Durant by a single stroke.
“Growing up in New England, this was a tournament that I would come to. The atmosphere was so fun,” said Bradley, who squeezed in a few minutes to celebrate with infant son Logan between turning in his scorecard and heading back to the 18th green for a trophy presentation that must feel like second nature at this point. “This is an event that’s silly and fun early on but gets tighter down the end. By the time you’re finishing, it feels like a real tournament.
“It’s fun to have that putt to make to win,” Bradley added. “It’s even better when you make it.”
Bradley’s run of CVS magic originated in 2015 when he captured consecutive events with high-school teammate Jon Curran. When the format switched last year to include stars from the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and Champions Tour in the same group, Bradley joined forces with Andrade and Henderson. To stage a photo finish that clinched a repeat title in conjunction with the CVS Classic celebrating its 20th anniversary … it was built as a seminal year and it certainly turned out that way.
“I can’t believe it turned out this way and I guess the good guys won,” Andrade said with a laugh. “Not many players in the history of the tour have done what Keegan has now accomplished.”
The Andrade-Bradley-Henderson flight trailed by two strokes heading to No. 17 but knew exactly what needed to happen. The group of Scahuffele, Thompson, and Durant was the second group to finish. The trio of 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk along with Morgan Pressel and Colin Montgomerie walked up the 18th fairway two off the lead and shaved off one stroke when Pressel rolled in an uphill 25-footer. Furyk’s bid to tie featured a putt that veered to the left.
Thanks to birdies by Andrade and Bradley on the par-three, 145-foot 17th hole that created a tie with two teams atop the leaderboard at minus-14, the 2018 CVS champion was still in doubt with one hole remaining. Andrade, Bradley, and Henderson were the last group to tee off, thus all eyes were on them to see if someone could make a birdie that would nix the need for a playoff.
“All three of us hit great shots on 17. I was furthest from about 10 feet. I made my putt and Billy made his,” Bradley said. “Brooke had like a six-footer and I’m sure she would have made hers, too. That was great.”
Bradley was the last one to putt on No. 18. The pressure was on after the bids by Andrade and Henderson fell short. Once Bradley’s ball disappeared into the jar, hugs between teammates were exchanged and the gallery showed their approval with a lengthy applause.
“We finished up awesome,” Bradley said.
“I did not think that putt was going in. I thought he missed it on the low side,” Andrade admitted. “It’s nice to win your own tournament, but to play with these great players is pretty neat.”
There was a tie for fourth at minus-10 between the teams of Sam Saunders, Cristie Kerr, and Scott McCarron along with Billy Horschel, Paula Creamer, and Mark O’Meara. Andrade’s CVS partner-in-crime Brad Faxon finished sixth, but his group featured the day’s biggest star in Rory McIlroy, who easily attracted the biggest crowds per hole. Faxon, McIlroy and So Yeon Ryu teamed up to shoot minus-eight.
Normally, Faxon and Andrade draft their respective CVS partners. Andrade opted for the status quo with Bradley and Henderson while Faxon made sure to have McIlroy on his side after recruiting the PGA Tour star earlier this year.
Faxon has never won the CVS Charity Classic. Might he be inclined to have Bradley and his winning touch join his side for the 2019 event?
“I hope not,” said Bradley when asked if he expects his days of being paired up with Andrade and Henderson to come to an end.
2018 CVS HEALTH CHARITY CLASSIC
At Rhode Island Country Club (par 71)
1). Keegan Bradley/Brooke Henderson/Billy Andrade -15
2). Xander Schauffele/Lexi Thompson/Joe Durant -14
3). Jim Furyk/Morgan Pressel/Colin Montgomerie -13
4). Sam Saunders/Cristie Kerr/Scott McCarron -10
4). Billy Horschel/Paula Creamer/Mark O’Meara -10
6). Rory McIlroy/So Yeon Ryu/Brad Faxon -8
